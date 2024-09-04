These styles are an absolute shoe-in…

Whether you’re a part of the ‘movement’ or not, sneaker culture is in. Sneakers have almost always been an obvious hit with fans of sport, street fashion, pop culture, cinema, music videos, you name it. Here’s our pick of trending classics (oxymoron intended) in Abu Dhabi right now.

Puma Palermo

The leaping cat’s made a tremendous return with Italia-inspired classic, the Palermo. Named after the Sicilian city, this release from Puma’s archives with its gum sole and suede finish is cooler than ice, and available in white, black, blue, green and more. City midfielder Jack Grealish rocked a pair in Puma’s Forever campaign, and Dua Lipa rocked them in the music video for Houdini. Cop yourself a pair.

Dhs449, ae.puma.com

Adidas Samba

I was once stopped on the street by someone who admired my very beaten up pair of old Sambas, and went as far as to call them the “Air Jordans of Europe”. They’ve also established a reputation with football lovers in South America, and with good reason. Around since 1949, the Sambas have been sold over 35 million times, and in addition to the iconic black and white variants, newer colourways such as the collegiate green and royal blue will keep you looking fresh and stylish. Skater? Street footballer? Hopping on a train? No problem, you’re covered.

Dhs499, adidas.ae

Under Armour Forge 1996

To some, these might be the typical dad shoe, to others, it’s a throwback to 90s trends and way to keep things simple. An ode to the year Under Armour was established, the Forge 1996 focuses on breathability and stability with a thick, sturdy outsole.

Dhs679, undearmour.ae

Nike Air Force 1

Okay, these never went away, and why would they? Dress them up, dress them down, you’ll get the nod from sneakerheads wherever you go – whether that is the mall, at the checkout aisle, or on an evening out.

Dhs625, nike.ae

New Balance 1906L

A sports loafer. Yes. Make of it what you will, but it’s getting the double takes. And why not? Who enjoys stopping to tie their laces all the time? Combine that aspect with New Balance’s unmatched comfort levels, and you’ve got yourself a winner.

newbalance.com