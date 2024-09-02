Ja, it’s going to be one of those pun-heavy articles…

Eins, zwei, drei yourself off from the Barasti pool – because the legendary beach bar’s summer tent is once again being given a full Munich-inspired makeover for Oktoberfest.

This is what we mean when we say ‘Brat’ summer

Between Saturday September 21 and Sunday October 6, you’ll be able to sink your teeth into some big Bavarian bangers (of both the sausage and live music variety), raise steins and readjust visible lederhosen lines in what is undoubtedly one of the city’s longest running and best-loved Oktoberfest fiestas.

And it’s because the celebration goes way beyond the traditional blue and white Deutschland decal.

The limited-time German menu is full of great Munchen – from the classic ‘European meat’ brat(wurst) and currywurst to the amazing käse spätzle – egg noodles x melted cheese; there are specials on pretzels and oodles of strudels.

Who’s Bayern?

On the tap, expect an extensive selection of German brews, beer towers – a smart move when your party wants more than just ein-stein, Jaeger and special Oktoberfest-themed promotions. Now that sounds like just the Teu-tonic.

Let’s get the oompah-ty started

Especially for the event, Barasti will play host to the Austrian band Trio Megamix. They’ll be smashing out all the beer hall classics for you to shake your Bonn-Bonn to.

Dress to im-prost

And it’s not a real Oktoberfest party unless the guests do their part too. Meine damen und herren, you’re invited, though not obliged, to get dressed up in your daintiest dirndls and pose in your lederhosen. Repping Cologne is also optional.

Barasti Beach Bar, Le Meridien Mina Syahi Beach Resort & Marina, JBR, Sat September 21 to Sun October 6 9am until late. @barastibeach

Images: Provided