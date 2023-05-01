And to your left, a giraffe…

Slowly but surely, all the outdoor activities that we love are coming to a close as we wander into the dangerous territory – Dubai summers. This unfortunately means that we will soon have to say goodbye to Dubai Safari Park for a few months. You still have a month to go and see it though as the popular safari park will be closing its doors on Wednesday, May 31.

We currently do not have the reopening dates for Dubai Safari Park’s next season, but we can assure you that it will be back with a roar, erm… bang.

The Dubai Safari Park takes the utmost care of its residents and rest assured, they will be resting until the next season arrives.

Is that a lion?

If you have never visited the plains of Africa or the jungles of Asia, then this is the perfect opportunity to get away and see some stunning wildlife without even leaving the city.

Dubai Safari Park is home to about 3,000 animals. At the park, you will find tigers, gibbons and moon bears, lions, elephants, giraffes, camels, Arabian onyx, Arabian wolves and mountain gazelles and much more. While they are free to roam around during the cooler season, when mercury levels rise, the park closes its doors to protect the health of the animals (and visitors).

The Dubai Safari Park is broken up into four different sections, the African Village, Arabian Desert Safari, the Asian Village and the Explorer Village. In each of the areas, there are animals that are home to their respective plains. The Explorer Village however is the main attraction where guests buckle up into a safari car and discover the wildlife up close and from the safety of the car – just like a real-life safari experience.

Tickets can be booked here.

Dubai Safari Park, Al Warqa, Hatta Road, Dubai, open 9am to 5pm daily until May 31, Dhs50 for adults, Dhs30 children under 12, under 3s free. dubaisafari.ae

Images: Supplied