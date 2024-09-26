Plenty of tail-wagging fun…

The pool party at RAK Animal Welfare Center returns this October with plenty of pawsome fun for the whole family, including your four-legged furry family member. And it’s bigger and better than its previous editions, so even if you attended before, you’re in for a treat.

The fun day out takes place on Saturday, October 12, 2024, from 3pm to 8pm at the RAK Animal Welfare Center. The best news? Entry this year is free!

RAK Animal Welfare Center has partnered with some of the best in the doggy business including Doggie Adventures, Flopster, The Petshop, Pedigree and more. So you know it’s going to be a party packed with plenty of tail-wagging fun.

In addition to all the splashing fun in the pool, there will be a flea market, grooming stations, food and beverage stands, a live DJ and much more.

You’ll also find an agility course and dog training demonstrations, pool races, prize draws, grooming stations and on-site vets, dog handlers and behaviourists.

Do note, the event is free to attend but it is important to secure your spots. Email the team all your details at rakawc@psd.rak.ae or 056 357 6908.

It’s also worth mentioning that part of the money you spend at the different vendors at the event will go towards supporting the RAK Animal Welfare Center and the amazing work they do. So not only will you be having a pawsome time, you’ll be doing some good, too.

Friendly reminder: Don’t forget the swimsuits, towels and your dog’s valid vaccination booklet as you will need it to gain entry to the event.

Pool Pawty, RAK Animal Welfare Center, Ras Al Khaimah, 3pm to 8pm on Oct 12, free entry, Tel: (0)56 357 6908, @rakawc

Images: Unsplash