Sponsored: A delicate afternoon tea, sweet suite-cation deals and more

Here are five reasons to visit Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates this month

Suitecation

This month, the hotel is offering some great perks with your stay to ensure you have a splendid time. For instance, if you stay in a corner suite, you get two tickets to Snow Park at Ski Dubai; a corner suite up to a bedroom ski chalet will include a Dhs200 dine-in credit, and it’s Dhs500 for the three-bedroom ski chalet and above categories.

Additional perks include a 12pm early check-in and 3pm check-out (subject to availability).

Furthermore, all guests will have direct access to the Mall of the Emirates, home to over 800 stores. Don’t forget your Emirates ID when packing.

Until September 30 (T&Cs apply), get all the details on kempinski.com

Fashion-inspired afternoon tea

Over Dubai Fashion Week, Aspen is hosting a fashion-inspired afternoon tea created by Pastry Chef Chatura and his team. On the tiers, you will find delicately crafted pastries and savoury delights inspired by the latest fashion trends. Pair each bite with a tea blend carefully selected by the tea sommelier from the London Tea Exchange.

Dhs200 per set for one, Dhs375 per set for two, daily until Sept 15 from 1pm to 7pm

Flavours of the Levant

Enjoy Middle Eastern flavours on the tailored set menu at Levant this September. It features dishes from Lebanon, Syria, Palestine, Jordan, Southern Turkey, and Cyprus, offering a hot and cold mezze, a signature main course and a traditional Arabic sweet.

Dhs195 per person, daily from 12.30pm

Sip and graze

Spanish cuisine fans will adore this grazing board and grape offering from Salero. Indulge in Spanish cheeses such as aged Manchego, creamy Tetilla, and more, plus a charcuterie board with Cecina de León—flavorful Spanish beef cured to perfection. Elevate your bites with quince jelly and accompaniments as you delight your palate further with sips of fine wine. Want entertainment with your Spanish treat? Expect a singer, guitarist, or flamenco performance from Tuesday to Saturday from 8pm to 10.30pm.

Dhs195 for one with one glass of wine, Dhs350 for two with one bottle of wine, daily all day long

Personalised cinema experience

Vox by Kempinski will treat you and your loved ones to a personalised cinema experience for 12 to 15 people. It includes dinner, and you can pick from any movie currently showing at Vox Cinemas. You’ll also get unlimited popcorn and soft drinks during the movie.

10am to 10pm, Dhs3,000 for three to 15 people (four hours), Dhs2,000 for two (three hours), Dhsx for kids (three hours)

Book your spots by calling 04 341 0000 or email dining.moe@kempinski.com.

For more information, visit kempinski.com

Images: Supplied