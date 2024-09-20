Heading to Dubai Opera? Here are 10 restaurants to dine at before the show
Dinner and a show…
Dubai Opera has announced its upcoming season line-up and there’s so much to get excited about. For you culture vulture who have snapped up tickets already, make sure you satisfy your hunger at one of these restaurants before the show. Only because you wouldn’t want the stomach growls to distract your fellow audience members, or worse, the performers on stage.
Here are 10 top restaurants close to Dubai Opera to dine at before the show
At.mosphere Burj Khalifa
How far from Dubai Opera: 10 minutes away
Located in Burj Khalifa on the 122nd floor, At.mosphere has one of the best glittering views of Dubai. You can enjoy international flavours for breakfast, lunch, high tea and dinner in the restaurant or in the lounge. A top spot to head to before the drama unravels on stage.
At.mosphere Burj Khalifa, Downtown Dubai. Tel: (0)4 888 3828. atmosphereburjkhalifa.com
Bab Al Mansour
How far from Dubai Opera: 5 minutes away
Bab Al Mansour on Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard is one of the city’s first restaurants specialising in Moroccan cuisine. The restaurant is hard to miss as you’re walking by, standing out with prominent turquoise and gold hues, stunning arches and marble fountains adorning the interiors. On the authentic menu, you’ll find Moroccan-styled dishes paired with a modern twist, prepared using organically sourced Moroccan ingredients and spices. If you want to try something unique, try the chicken or seafood pastilla.
Bab Al Mansour, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard, Downtown Dubai, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 350 9440. babalmansour.ae
Belcanto
How far from Dubai Opera: One floor away…
Perched on top of the rooftop of Dubai Opera is Belcanto, previously home to Sean Connolly and The Loft. Diners can indulge in an experimental menu of fine Italian cuisine in a gorgeous setting. You’ll enjoy live music and in between the sets, diners become immersed in a digital art show. The best part? Since it’s located in Dubai Opera, there’s no way you’ll be late for the performance. Read our review here.
Belcanto, Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, from 6pm. Tel: (0)4 456 0936. @belcantodxb
Fouquet’s Dubai
How far from Dubai Opera: 12 minutes away
Fouquet’s Dubai, which opened its doors earlier this year is home to a patisserie, a brasserie, a private lounge, and a rooftop bar, which boasts views of the Burj Khalifa. The brasserie only opens at 8pm but, if you just want sips, make your way to the cool rooftop bar and enjoy delicious drinks and the views.
Fouquet’s Dubai, Burj Plaza, Downtown Dubai, daily 8am to 2am. Tel: (0)4 524 5301. @fouquets.dubai
Jun’s
How far from Dubai Opera: 13 minutes away
This Michelin-awarded restaurant is so considerate of guests heading to Dubai Opera post their dining experience, that they have a dedicated pre-theatre menu. And it’s very pocket-friendly, too. For two courses (starter or main, or main and dessert), it’s just Dhs150 per person and you can pick from salmon carpaccio, mapo burrata, chilli chicken for starters, and tempura veg and garlic noodles, jalapeno onion wagyu smash burger and fries and more for mains. Additionally, there are small bites for Dhs45 each you can add to your meal, including edamame hummus, mushroom pani puri and more. Want drinks? For Dhs40 you can get a house spirit, wine, cocktails and more.
Jun’s, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard, Downtown Dubai, pre-theatre menu available 4pm to 7pm. Tel: (0)4 457 6035, junsdubai.com
Kohantei Japanese Wagyu Restaurant
How far from Dubai Opera: 1 minute away
Located less than probably 50 steps away from the doors of Dubai Opera is Kohantei Japanese Wagyu Restaurant. It is the only Japanese fine dining ‘Kaiseki’ experience in UAE. Kaiseki is a traditional Japanese multi-course meal consisting of light dishes served in high-class restaurants. Interiors are made up of handmade and storied Japanese artworks on the wall, authentic sliding shoji doors and tatami flooring and more which put together will provide a memorable experience. There are private rooms if you want privacy with your theatre partner.
Kohantei, Unit 6 Plaza Level, Dubai Opera House, closed Sunday, Tel: (0)4 243 4951. @kohantei
Salvaje
How far from Dubai Opera: 2 minutes away
Salvaje is a recent addition to the thriving dining scene in the heart of Dubai. Located a stone’s throw away from Dubai Opera, the restaurant introduces you to the ‘wild side of Japanese gastronomy’. It has conquered such culinary hotspots as Madrid, Miami, Barcelona and Paris, and now the curtain has raised on its Dubai performance. Inside, expect wild decor from vibrant colours, tropical-inspired patterns, huge gorilla and rhino statues and more animalistic designs. As for the menu, Salvaje proudly waves the flag of two cultures – Latin America and Japan, with culinary practices that honour both cuisines. The restaurant has its very own entertainment with dancers decked in eye-catching cabaret costumes and feathery headpieces, but don’t get distracted – you wouldn’t want to keep the phantom waiting…
The Address Opera Residences, Opera District, Downtown Dubai, open daily 12pm to 1am weekdays, and up to 3am on weekends, Tel: (0)4 570 3653, @salvaje.dubai
Thiptara
How far from Dubai Opera: 16 minutes away
At the waterfront of the Palace Downtown is Thiptara, a Thai restaurant and terrace surrounded by Burj Lake. Out on the terrace which laces around the restaurant, you’ll find what is arguably the city’s best view of the Dubai Fountain, living up to the restaurant’s name which means ‘magic at the water’. The menu consists of homemade Thai dishes with an emphasis on Bangkok-style seafood.
Thiptara, Palace Downtown, Downtown Dubai, daily 6pm to 11.30pm. Tel: (04) 888 3444. addresshotels.com
Bisou
How far from Dubai Opera: 1 minute away
Bisou is a fine dining destination bringing a novel concept to the city – combining French classics and Middle Eastern spirit with the love of French literature. Bisou, in case you were wondering, translates to “Kiss” symbolising unity, friendship and love – a theme that is reflected in every aspect of the dining experience. Expect a fusion of French and Middle Eastern with a cocktail menu influenced by the romantic story of a French Librarian and an Arabic Poet.
Bisou, Opera District, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, 12pm to 12am, Tel: (0)4 575 3920, @albarestdubai
Alba Restaurant
How far from Dubai Opera: 1 minute away
Alba Restaurant, located next to Bisou (above) will bring a skilful blend of comfort street food with a gastronomic European touch to your dining table. For sips, at the one-of-a-kind bar concept, you will savour Asian flavours and witness traditional brewing techniques, and the mystique of Asian wildlife.
Alba Restaurant, Opera district, Downtown Dubai, Dubai Mon to Thurs 6pm to 12am, Fri to Sun 12pm to 12am, @albarestdubai
Images: Supplied