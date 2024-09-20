Heading to Dubai Opera? Here are 10 restaurants to dine at before the show

Dinner and a show…

Dubai Opera has announced its upcoming season line-up and there’s so much to get excited about. For you culture vulture who have snapped up tickets already, make sure you satisfy your hunger at one of these restaurants before the show. Only because you wouldn’t want the stomach growls to distract your fellow audience members, or worse, the performers on stage.

Don’t forget: Previously, Dubai Opera also announced Giselle, Gustavo Santaolalla, Romeo and Juliet, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, and much more.

Here are 10 top restaurants close to Dubai Opera to dine at before the show

At.mosphere Burj Khalifa

How far from Dubai Opera: 10 minutes away

Located in Burj Khalifa on the 122nd floor, At.mosphere has one of the best glittering views of Dubai. You can enjoy international flavours for breakfast, lunch, high tea and dinner in the restaurant or in the lounge. A top spot to head to before the drama unravels on stage.

At.mosphere Burj Khalifa, Downtown Dubai. Tel: (0)4 888 3828. atmosphereburjkhalifa.com

Bab Al Mansour

How far from Dubai Opera: 5 minutes away

Bab Al Mansour on Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard is one of the city’s first restaurants specialising in Moroccan cuisine. The restaurant is hard to miss as you’re walking by, standing out with prominent turquoise and gold hues, stunning arches and marble fountains adorning the interiors. On the authentic menu, you’ll find Moroccan-styled dishes paired with a modern twist, prepared using organically sourced Moroccan ingredients and spices. If you want to try something unique, try the chicken or seafood pastilla.

Bab Al Mansour, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard, Downtown Dubai, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 350 9440. babalmansour.ae

Belcanto

How far from Dubai Opera: One floor away…

Perched on top of the rooftop of Dubai Opera is Belcanto, previously home to Sean Connolly and The Loft. Diners can indulge in an experimental menu of fine Italian cuisine in a gorgeous setting. You’ll enjoy live music and in between the sets, diners become immersed in a digital art show. The best part? Since it’s located in Dubai Opera, there’s no way you’ll be late for the performance. Read our review here.

Belcanto, Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, from 6pm. Tel: (0)4 456 0936. @belcantodxb Fouquet’s Dubai How far from Dubai Opera: 12 minutes away Fouquet’s Dubai, which opened its doors earlier this year is home to a patisserie, a brasserie, a private lounge, and a rooftop bar, which boasts views of the Burj Khalifa. The brasserie only opens at 8pm but, if you just want sips, make your way to the cool rooftop bar and enjoy delicious drinks and the views. Fouquet’s Dubai, Burj Plaza, Downtown Dubai, daily 8am to 2am. Tel: (0)4 524 5301. @fouquets.dubai

Jun’s How far from Dubai Opera: 13 minutes away This Michelin-awarded restaurant is so considerate of guests heading to Dubai Opera post their dining experience, that they have a dedicated pre-theatre menu. And it’s very pocket-friendly, too. For two courses (starter or main, or main and dessert), it’s just Dhs150 per person and you can pick from salmon carpaccio, mapo burrata, chilli chicken for starters, and tempura veg and garlic noodles, jalapeno onion wagyu smash burger and fries and more for mains. Additionally, there are small bites for Dhs45 each you can add to your meal, including edamame hummus, mushroom pani puri and more. Want drinks? For Dhs40 you can get a house spirit, wine, cocktails and more.