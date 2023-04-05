Chic gourmet dining in the heart of Dubai…

No longer will you have to make a trip to the capital to treat yourself to Fouquet’s fine French cuisine. The famed What’s On Abu Dhabi Award-winning has officially opened its doors in Dubai. In the capital, it boasts standout white interiors, red chairs and gorgeous chandeliers, but here in Dubai, the Parisian restaurant spans four floors, each unique in its own way. There’s a patisserie, a brasserie, a private lounge, and a rooftop bar, which boasts views of the Burj Khalifa.

On this occasion, we’re dining in the chic brasserie, eager to tuck into French fare by acclaimed chef Pierre Gagnaire. The interiors reflect those of the original restaurant in Paris, with wooden panels, black and white portraits of movie stars hanging on the wall, and red chairs contrasting against white-clothed tables.

We start with a classic French onion soup (Dhs75). Each spoonful is warm, hearty and comforting, topped with gooey Comte cheese bites. To truly get into the Parisian mood, we order a classic French delicacy, escargot (Dhs95 for six). The classic snails are fresh and buttery, however, lacked a little in garlic.

For mains, we opt for a roasted corn-fed chicken (Dhs140). Our knife slices through the chicken like butter and the meat pairs beautifully with the seasoned creamy sauce and morale mushroom. For meat fans, the traditional veal blanquette (Dhs165) has tender juicy pieces of veal but, if you prefer your meat packed with flavour and spice, this isn’t the dish for you. We also shared a traditional ratatouille (Dhs110) which is plated tableside. It too has a mild, earthy flavour, which is elevated with the creamy basil quenelle.

For dessert, we order profiteroles (Dhs70), but are surprised that these aren’t served as a traditional cream puff. Instead, the choux pastry comes in a bowl with vanilla ice cream and whipped cream, doused with hot chocolate sauce and almond flakes at the table. Each bite is a hearty dose of creamy and chocolate goodness, engaging our palate with different textures. For fruit fans, the pineapple carpaccio with basil (Dhs55) is a burst of freshness and a great palette cleanser to end your dining experience.

Fans of live music should make a booking on the other end of the foyer, where the dining space is just as intimate.

What’s On verdict: A well-executed addition to the Fouquet’s cluster, and one we’d happily return to.

Fouquet’s Dubai, Burj Plaza, Downtown Dubai, daily 8am to 2am. Tel: (0)4 524 5301. @fouquets.dubai

Images: Fouquet’s Dubai