Get ready for a weekend of music, art, and endless fun as Snoopy Beats returns with a fresh twist on its much-loved beachside festival…

Great news party people: Snoopy Beats is back. Taking place on Halloween weekend–Friday, November 1 to Sunday, November 3–Sandy Beach Resort will transform into the ultimate playground, with a brand-new theme: Play.

While the beats are the soul of the event, with an exciting lineup curated in collaboration with Somewhere… and Moes on the 5th, the magic doesn’t stop with the music.

Festival-goers can expect nostalgic art installations, playful surprises, and whimsical spaces that encourage everyone to let loose and rediscover their inner child.

Rooms and tickets are now live, but space is limited, so it’s best to secure your spot soon. Ticket prices start at Dhs365, and there are exclusive accommodation packages available from Dhs1,240, for those who want the full festival experience. Head over to snoopybeats.com to book your tickets and accommodation before they sell out.

Whether you’re grooving to your favorite DJs or exploring the playful, immersive spaces, the festival’s stunning setting—tucked between the iconic Snoopy Island and the rugged Fujairah mountains—creates the perfect backdrop for a laid-back weekend escape from the Dubai’s hustle and bustle.

Snoopy Beats, Sandy Beach Resort, Fujairah, Nov 1 to 3, 2024. From Dhs365. Strictly 21 years+. snoopybeats.com

