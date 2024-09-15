Another week, another homegrown hotspot gets Fazza’s seal of approval…

HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai is frequently spotted dining out around the city. And this week he’s been spending time at a very special homegrown restaurant, Kinoya.

The supper-club-turned-ramen-restaurant, which was crowned Restaurant of the Year at the What’s On Dubai Awards 2024, shared a photo on Instagram, describing Fazza’s visit as an ‘honour’. The photo saw Sheikh Hamdan happily pose with Kinoya founder and chef Neha Mishra and general manager Adrian Chow outside of the intimate restaurant, tucked inside Onyx Tower in The Greens.

Although we’re sure Sheikh Hamdan sampled one of chef Neha’s incredible ramen, we also hope he got to sample some of What’s On‘s favourite dishes, including the miso butter eggplant, shrimp tempura, and the A5 Wagyu koji beef robata skewers.

If you’re not familiar with Kinoya, it opened in 2021 as one of the first licensed eateries in The Greens. In the years that have followed, chef Neha Mishra and her team have innovated and accelerated, while still pouring the same passion into the innovative Japanese dishes as Neha did when she began serving ramen from her home kitchen to friends.

And if you’re looking to bump into Dubai’s Crown Prince, we keep a watchful eye on where to find him dining around the city. He’s a frequent visitor to the city’s homegrown eateries, and has recently been spotted at DIFC’s Alaya, Bungalo34 by Tashas on the beachfront of Pearl Jumeira, and Dubai Mall’s La Maison Ani.

Images: Instagram / Supplied