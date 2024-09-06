More tickets for you and me…

In some great news for you party peeps out there, another wave of tickets has been announced for Adriatique Present X all set to perform at Ushuaïa Dubai Harbour. A limited number of extra table packages along with the new wave of tickets have also been announced for the show on Saturday, November 16.

To no one’s surprise, the first batch of tickets have already been sold out, hence a new release due to popular demand. These limited tickets are priced at Dhs300, along with table packages for groups of all sizes.

Silver tables for eight people are priced at Dhs5,000, gold tables for 10 priced at Dhs10,000 and tables for a group of 12 starting at Dhs15,000 – all fully redeemable on bottle service. Get your tickets now at

The visionary Swiss DJ duo from Zurich, made up of Adrian Shala and Adrian Schweizer, a.k.a. Adriatique, are all about digital brilliance and live avant-garde artistry, paired with their experimental and pioneering creativity. Over the past decade, the pair has gained international recognition

About Ushuaïa Dubai

The first Ushuaïa outside of Ibiza, Ushuaïa Dubai Harbour Experience will open on October 26 with none other than Calvin Harris, who’s been selling out a weekly Friday residency at the Ibiza original all summer. A limited number of fifth wave tickets remain, priced at Dh400 and available via platinumlist.net.

Thereafter, a series of extraordinary events will take over the super venue between October 2024 and May 2025, bringing with them state-of-the-art production, captivating visuals, and breathtaking sunset views across Dubai’s skyline. Current residencies at Ushuaia Ibiza include David Guetta, Martin Garrix, and Swedish House Mafia, so we can expect a similar calibre of world class DJ at the Dubai venue throughout the year.

Adriatique present X at Ushuaïa Dubai Harbour Experience, Dubai Harbour, Saturday November 16, @ushuaiadubai