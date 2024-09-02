All of the fantastic new things to do in Dubai this September

Charm bars, restaurants and more…

A new month brings a list of new things to do in Dubai and we couldn’t be more delighted to share information with our readers on the latest and greatest.

Here are new things to do in Dubai this month:

Practising your swing

Get ready golfing bros and babes, massive American golf and entertainment venue Five Iron Golf is making its way to Dubai this August. The Five Iron Golf will be found at The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina and is set to be the flagship location. The venue will be complete with 17 top-tier simulators, where each bay will include Five Iron’s multi-angle camera system for swing analysis. Six of the bays will be equipped with TruGolf Multisport technology which will create a variety of sporting experiences. Five Iron Golf will also feature four bars, an outdoor bunker-themed bar, a nine-hole mini golf course and a VIP members-only lounge. Guests can also get involved indoors with an indoor putting green, work pods, table games and a gym.

Five Iron, The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi, Al Sufouh, opening soon. @fiveirongolf.uae

The opening of J1 Beach

From a beach club by beloved Dubai restaurant Gaia and renowned Gigi from St Tropez to a Michelin-Star restaurant and French beach house member’s club, J1 Beach is looking to be nothing short of a foodie and sun-seekers haven. For the full list of ritzy beach clubs opening click here.

Gatsby

Known and loved in Barcelona for its incredible dinner shows inspired by the Great Gatsby, Gatsby is set to open on Palm Jumeirah this September. Gatsby Dubai invites guests to enjoy a sultry dinner show experience, followed by dancing into the early hours in a club-like environment. So, dust off your feathers and get ready to don your sequins, as this is sure to be a fabulous roaring twenties party you won’t want to miss…

Gatsby, West Side, Nakheel Mall Rooftop, opening September. @gatsby_dxb

Beach Clubs reopening

The season is officially here and that means the return of countless incredible beach clubs we know and love, along with some fantastic new ones coming very soon. For example the Love Island-inspired beach club BCH:CLB is opening its doors Friday, September 6. For a full list of openings we’re excited about click here.

Get bracelets with your bestie

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Charm Bar Dubai | UAE (@thecharmbarofficial)

Opening Saturday, September 7 – The Charm Bar is your new best friend date, The Charm Bar does all things charm-related. Bracelets, necklaces and more. The jewellery store offers complete bespoke jewellery. Choose your charms, add them to your chain and enjoy a completely unique piece.

The Charm Bar, Al Quoz, opening September 7. @thecharmbarofficial

New breakfast spot

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Dubai (@whatsondubai)

D3 is a wonderland of restaurants, cool spaces and concept stores. And added to its ranks is a chic new restaurant that is perfect for business meetings, cute catch-ups with friends and remote work. The restaurant feels homely with high ceilings, a gorgeous staircase and calming interiors. Order the avocado toast and thank us later.

Thea, Dubai Design District, now open. @thea.restaurants

Quiz Room

This brand new, immersive entertainment game show experience takes the art of quiz night and turns it into our reality TV star dreams. We’ve all grown up watching game shows like Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?, Wheel of Fortune, The Price is Right and more. Well, now, you can be in one. The recreation goes as far as the decor as well, with the room you’d be playing in resembling a stage. Desks equipped with buzzers for quick responses and voice-over animation are arranged in a circle. You can choose to play solo or in a team, and answer musical or otherwise questions about varied topics, using common sense and general knowledge.

Quiz Room, coming Sept 5, 2024, @quiz_room_ae

Hamleys play

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Dubai (@whatsondubai)

More than just a toy store, Hamleys Play is a magical wonderland of interactive and imaginative play for children of all ages. The space is packed with different play zones such as soft play, hands-on workshops, character meet-and-greets, live performances and shows, a sweet shop, and event space to host birthday parties.

Hamleys Play, Dubai Hills Mall, Dubai. open 10am to 10pm daily. @hamleysplay_uae

Images: Supplied and social