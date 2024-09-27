Say hello to October…

It’s a new month in Dubai, can you even believe October is right around the corner? This October Dubai is full of spectacular, spooky, and all-round fun things to do. Whether you’re looking for a concert to attend, a new beach club to check out or you’re on your fitness challenge journey – we have everything for you to make the most of this October.

Here are 20 of the most spectacular things to do in Dubai this October.

Tee-rific news

When: From October

Get ready for a par-tee as London’s popular adults-only crazy golf venue, Swingers, is coming to Bluewaters Island. Packed with nine-hole crazy golf courses, street food from top vendors, an extensive drinks menu, and live DJs, all in a vibrant, English country club-inspired setting.

@swingers_uae

On the record

When: Throughout October

VNYL Dubai, is a Hi-Fi bar that celebrates music in style. With the best records from yesteryear, personal listening stations, and a sleek design, it’s the perfect spot for a no-frills night out. After dinner and drinks, head upstairs to the club that comes alive post-midnight for an unforgettable after-party experience.

@vnyl.dxb

Into the Blue

When: Opening October

Bluewaters is set to welcome the Middle East’s first Delano property, offering a luxurious 251-room, 84-suite expanse. The Delano Dubai promises personalized service and opulent amenities (see ocean-facing pool) and culinary concepts that include the iconic Rose Bar, an Italian restaurant, Tutto Passa, and a beachfront eatery, Blue Door.

@delanodubai

Peas and love

When: Friday, October 4

Get ready to Scream and Shout as pop sensation Will.i.am performs live in Dubai for one night only at Privilege, SLS Hotel. As part of the Taste of SLS brunch, guests can enjoy an evening of music, food, and drinks across the hotel’s top venues, ending with a performance from the Black Eyed Peas star. Tickets start at Dhs300.

@slsdubai

New moon rising

When: Throughout October

Perched on the rooftop of Eden House in Satwa, Moonrise offers an intimate dining experience with a 12-course menu that takes you on a nostalgic journey through 90s Dubai. With only one table for 12 diners, this boutique operation is a masterclass in culinary storytelling, blending creativity, beauty, and exceptional flavours. A must-try for any serious foodie looking for an unforgettable gastronomic adventure, priced at Dhs950 for the 12-course tasting menu.

@moonrise.xyz

A charmed life

@whatsondubai Opening in Al Quoz this Saturday is The Charm Bar 😍 a gorgeous charm bar that allows you to completely personalise your very own necklaces and bracelets with over 500 charms to choose from ✨🤭 📍 inside Urban Nest, Al Quoz Opening Saturday, September 7 ♬ original sound – What’s On Dubai



When: Throughout October

Meet your new go-to for all things charm-related, The Charm Bar. Specialising in bespoke jewellery, this unique spot lets you create one-of-a-kind pieces like bracelets and necklaces. Whether you’re looking for a personal touch or a meaningful gift, The Charm Bar offers custom jewellery that’s truly your own.

@thecharmbarofficial

SAL-ute to the stars

When: Fri and Sat until October 31

Keep the vacation vibe alive with Burj Al Arab’s SAL beach club’s night swim experience. Between 8.30pm and 11.30pm enjoy the iconic infinity pool, luxury cabanas, delicious food, refreshing beverages, and stunning views with a live DJ setting the mood. Sunbeds start at Dhs250, premium packages also available.

@jumeirah

The Manifestival

When: Wednesday, October 16

Renowned self-development coach Roxie Nafousi is bringing her Transformative Live show to Dubai for the first time. Join Nafousi at Zabeel Theatre inside Jumeirah Zabeel Saray on the Palm for an evening of manifestation techniques and practical tools to unlock your potential. Tickets from Dhs300 per person, 21+ only.

dubai.platinumlist.net

Chipotle is my life

When: Throughout October

Cult American fast-food chain Chipotle is coming to the UAE, with the first restaurant set to open at The Beach, Jumeirah Beach Residence (JBR) this October. Famous for its fast yet fresh Mexican food, Chipotle’s menu consists of burritos, bowls, tacos, quesadillas, and salads. Choose between toppings such as chicken, steak, braised beef, and vegetarian options including plant-based protein or guacamole and beans.

@chipotle.me

13 new beach clubs

When: Openings throughout October

In December 2022, we broke the news that Dubai’s beloved La Mer South was to be completely demolished to make way for a dazzling new beach resort, J1 Beach. And we can now reveal that J1 Beach is officially set to launch this October. From a beach club by beloved Dubai restaurant Gaia and renowned Gigi from St Tropez to a Michelin-Star restaurant and French beach house member’s club, J1 Beach is looking to be nothing short of a foodie and sun-seekers haven.

for a full list of openings click here.

O is for Open

When: Opening 24th October

O Beach Dubai is set to transform the beach club scene in Dubai, with a series of immersive weekly events at its stunning beachfront venue. Expect Ibiza-inspired-parties, live performances, and a Mediterranean-Asian menu.

@obeachdubai

Step aside Baby Q

When: Opening October

Taking the spot formerly occupied by beloved bar Q43 is Jato, a new Peruvian restaurant and lounge coming late October to Media One Hotel. The new eatery in Dubai Media City is perched on the hotel’s 43rd floor, and promises to serve up creative South American flavours and innovative cocktails against the backdrop of sweeping views. A curated live music and entertainment programme will further enhance the ambience.

@jatodxb

Loco Contigo

When: Saturday, October 19

Get ready for an evening of Loco Contigo, as the rapper Tyga graces our shores again this October at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai. The concert will take place on Saturday, October 19. Tickets start from Dhs145. If you don’t know who Tyga is, other than being an ex of the Kar-Jenner clan, he’s the man behind major songs such as Ayy Macarena, Taste, and Chosen. He has also worked alongside artists including Ty Dolla $ign, J Balvin, and Doja Cat. Tickets are already available for purchase here. Tickets start from Dhs145.

coca-cola-arena.com

You better not kill the groove

When: Saturday, October 26

English singer and songwriter, Sophie Ellis-Bextor will be belting out her chart-topping hits come October 26 on the Dubai Opera stage. Expect to sing along to smash hits such as Murder on the Dancefloor, Get Over You, Groovejet and many more. Tickets are priced from Dhs290.

dubaiopera.com

Let’s get this Ushuaia party started right now

When: Saturday, October, 26

Dubai, get ready to get loud: Ibiza icon Ushuaïa is opening in Dubai this October, with an unforgettable headline set from Calvin Harris on Saturday, October 26. The iconic producer, DJ, and songwriter will kick off the party making it a memorable night as partygoers break in Dubai’s open-air nightlife destination. And if you missed out on tickets, a limited number of additional tickets have just been released. The fifth wave of tickets are now priced at Dhs400.

platinumlist.net.

Oktoberfest-ing

When: October 18

Join Golf Digest on October 18 for this one-of-a-kind golfing experience at The Else Club with tasty treats both on and off course to keep you going. Included in the day, you’ll get access to the practice facilities from 11am ahead of your 1.30pm shotgun start in the 18-hole Individual Stableford tournament. Also included on your golfing day out, is a pair of German brews, two refill vouchers, a cheeky Bavarian shot waiting for you in your golf buggy, AND an Oktoberfest-themed food box. For all the info click here.

Book here

GITEX closing party like no other

Swedish DJ and music producer Eric Prydz will be hosting an incredible concert on October 18 to close out the 44th edition of GITEX GLOBAL, the world’s largest tech and startup show. What better way to do it? HOLO is a sensory experience like no other, treating your eyes and ears with a series of spectacular holographic projections that push the boundaries of reality and technology. General admission tickets cost Dhs175.

dubai.platinumlist.net

It’s time to get spooky

When: Sunday, 20th October to Sunday, 3rd November

The Green Planet™ Dubai is turning into a Halloween playground, inviting brave little explorers and their families to the Haunted Rainforest. Embark on an exciting quest through the indoor rainforest and discover unique plants and animals like slithering snakes, creepy cockroaches, and scaly reptiles. Enjoy Spooky Tales around the Kapok Tree, sustainable arts and crafts, and thrilling surprises across four immersive levels. Tickets start from Dhs135, and for the daring, an exclusive Reptile Encounter offers a close-up with snakes, lizards, and geckos.

@thegreenplanetdubai

Thrillers doing their thrilling

When: Friday, 25th to Thursday, 31st October

Horror fans can immerse themselves in the spooky season at Roxy Cinemas, with a curated lineup of chilling films like Venom: The Last Dance, Smile 2, and Terrifier 3. Enjoy spine-tingling thrills across Dubai Hills Mall, The Beach JBR, City Walk, Boxpark, and Al Khawaneej Walk locations. Platinum ticket holders can indulge in luxury with reclining seats, gourmet food, and personalised service. Plus, don’t miss the ghoulish Halloween treats, from spider lollipops to the Black Burger.

@theroxycinemas

Start your fitness journey

When: Saturday, 26th October to Sunday, 24th November

Dubai’s fitness scene offers everything from city-wide running tracks and cycle routes to world-class gyms and iconic outdoor spaces. But what truly sets Dubai apart is the annual Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC). This month-long event invites everyone to commit to 30 minutes of movement every day for 30 days. Explore the city’s year-round fitness facilities and join the eighth edition of DFC, as Dubai aims to become one of the world’s most active cities.

@dubaifitnesschallenge