Get creative this month…

This is your sign to put yourself out there – October is the month of growth, of readying yourself for the season and the new year to come. This month, there’s loads of fun workshops you can try your hand at to get out and do something new and fun. Woodworking, resin, pasta, cakes and more – take your pick!

Polline

Get hands on with pasta making at this quaint little Italian, where they’ll take you from the A to Z of pasta making. The homegrown concept is focused on sustainability and community and these communal classes are the perfect activity to do with your friends.

Polline, Beach Walk Boutique Hotel, Umm Suqeim, Dubai, Tel: (0)4 328 8930. @pollinedxb

Chaihona no 1 by Vasilchuki

Head over to this spot on the weekends for a unique flower arrangement workshop, complete with different tiers and options. Make the basic floral box for Dhs210 and the premium box for Dhs350. Coffee or tea included with your experience.

Chaihona no 1 by Vasilchuki, Marina Promenade, Dubai Marina, Sat and Sun, 11am and 5pm, starts at Dhs210, Tel: (0) 4 572 3785, @chaihona.dubai

Vertical Design

The Vertical Designs Neon Discovery workshop is the perfect spot to learn all about the magical and scientific world of neon. The course is an hour and a half long and takes you through how neon works, what it takes to make a neon sign and then you have your go at glass blowing, which is the main focus of neon because it creates the sign/art piece.

Vertical Design, inside Urban Nest, Al Quoz, Dhs950 per person, sessions available morning, afternoon and evening, three people per class, Oct 8 to 24, verticaldesigndxb.com

Alserkal Avenue

Participate in workshops for Japanese knife skills, coffee grinding, check out installations of chutneys and fresh bread, steak workshops and do tours of the dining options in Alserkal Avenue at What The Food this October. More information here.

What The Food, Alserkal Avenue, Oct 26 and 27, @alserkalavenue

Go cheffing at Rise Bakehouse

This cute artisanal bakehouse space in Al Quoz is the perfect place for a wholesome, sweet (quite literally) date, where you can learn how to decorate cakes together and spend some quiet, one-on-one time. There’s a bunch of workshops happening at regular intervals.

Rise Bakehouse, Al Quoz, Mon to Sat, 9am to 6pm, Tel: (0) 58 574 7324, @rise.bakehouse

The Makers Society

Looking to learn some woodworking? This spot offers not just beginners classes, but also courses for you to get the low down on woodworking. You’ll be provided all the materials and for the one hour class at Dhs150. Class takes place on Saturdays at 3pm.

The Makers Society, Ras Al Khor, 3pm, Sat in Oct, Tel: (0) 4 329 5478, @dubaimakerssociety

Resin at The Workshop

This two day workshop will take place at The Workshop, where you’ll spend two days making a resin side table of your own. You’ll work with a wooden geode-shaped base and metal legs, learning essential resin techniques.

The Workshop, Fri and Sat, Oct 4 and 5, Dhs525, 15+, theworkshopdubai.com

Tashkeel Makerspace

Learn all about the risograph printer from the 1980’s. This high-volume Japanese printer is used by both artists and commercial businesses for unique textures and colours. Riso prints use organic soybean oil-based inks in a range of fluorescent colours.

Tashkeel Makerspace, Alserkal Avenue, Oct 9 and 23, Dhs200, 6pm to 9pm, @tashkeelstudio

