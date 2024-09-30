Lululemon is hosting its largest community gathering ahead of World Mental Health Day at this iconic Dubai beachfront spot…

What better way to welcome the new season and glorious weather than by working out under the sun? Lululemon is inviting you to kickstart the weekend with a free yoga and wellness morning at Nuska Beach, Jumeirah Beach Hotel, on Saturday, October 5 from 7am to 10.30am. Expect a sun-soaked yoga session, energising workouts, and much more, all as part of the global ‘Together We Grow’ initiative.

With over 2,000 participants expected to join, this feel-good event is designed to nourish both body and mind. Start your day with a high-energy HIIT session or unwind during a calming yoga class. There will also be inspiring panel talks with fitness trainers and wellbeing experts, plus recovery zones, ice baths, and goal-setting workshops. And, of course, complimentary snacks and juices to keep you refreshed throughout the morning.

The first 500 guests will receive a special gift, available for collection from lululemon’s Dubai Mall store. Yoga mats will be provided, so all you need to do is show up in your gym gear, ready to move. Spaces are limited, so make sure to sign up here to secure your spot.

“The ‘Together We Grow’ event is a powerful reminder of the value of community and the impact it has on our wellbeing. Our study found that 84 per cent of UAE residents believe support networks—whether friends, family, or community groups—are crucial for their social wellbeing.”

“As a brand rooted in community and movement, lululemon is proud to create spaces where people can connect, move together, and engage in meaningful conversations about wellbeing.” added Fahed Ghanim, CEO of Majid Al Futtaim Lifestyle, which operates lululemon in the Middle East.

Nuska Beach, Jumeirah Beach Hotel. Saturday, October 5, 7am to 10.30am. Free with limited spaces. Open to men and women, 16 years and above. Reserve a spot here: eventbrite.com

Images: Provided