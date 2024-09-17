Let’s take a blast to the moon, baby…

If you’re a fan of stargazing or just love leaving the city lights behind to admire celestial bodies, you’re in luck. Husaak Adventures is offering full moon kayak tours this week, which means you can float around the waters surrounding Louvre Abu Dhabi on Saadiyat, as you bathe in the glow of the Harvest Moon.

Media: Instagram, What’s On archive

In addition to being the Harvest Moon, this week’s full moon will also be a supermoon and you might even be able to catch a partial lunar eclipse.

The tours will be available on Wednesday, September 18 and Thursday, September 19, at 7.30pm and 9.30pm, with the one-hour experience priced at Dhs126 per person.

Hey, we were out yesterday after sundown and there even was a nice breeze going in the capital, so this could be a really nice idea.

Louvre Abu Dhabi, Saadiyat Island, September 18 and 19, 7.30pm and 9pm, 6 years and up, Dhs126. husaak.ae