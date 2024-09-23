This cool cycling studio owner shares her guide to the UAE
Where to eat, drink, stay, and switch off according to MOTION Cycling founder, Amelie Hua…
Each month, we ask residents to share a guide to the UAE through their eyes, from their must-try restaurants and standout attractions, to favourite staycations and hidden gems. This month, we chat to Amelie Hua, CEO and founder of MOTION Cycling (@motion_cycling). After living in Dubai for eight years, she shares some of her top spots that you need on your radar.
Stay here
My favourite staycation is Al Maha Desert Resort & Spa. I love the suites with the private pools overlooking the stunning view of the desert; a little oasis in the middle of this arid landscape. Outside of Dubai, another one of my favourites is the Eco Lodge Kalba Kingfisher in Fujairah.
@almaha_resort / @kingfisherretreat
Eat here
Restaurants in Dubai are a lot different to back home in Paris where I’d usually seek out a chill, family restaurant. Here, they’re a lot fancier and more sophisticated. My favourite spot is Mimi Kakushi, I love the place, the food and the people there. It never disappoints.
Date night here
Rather than a bar or nightclub, I tend to prefer the restaurants with a dedicated bar area where you feel more comfortable having a drink and catching up. Zuma, BB Social Dining, and Eugene Eugene are my go-to spots for relaxed drinks. Favourite drink is a passion fruit daquiri.
@zumadubai / @eugeneeugenedubai / @bbdifc
Discover this
My friend recently took me to Nasab for breakfast. It’s a community space with a pool, a co-working area, a restaurant, a coffee shop and other facilities. You can stay the whole day to work and relax at the same time, or you can come during the weekend with kids.
Switch off here
Am I allowed to say MOTION? If I want to switch off, honestly, I just head to the dark candlelit room to disconnect. It’s not exactly relaxing but you are sure to think about something else for the 45-minutes.
Explore here
It’s been a while since I discovered a new hidden gem in Dubai but I like to go to Al Khazzan Park; there is a little coffee shop called The Barn and a restaurant called HAPI. I like to sit there to work or read a book when the weather is nice. When I have more time, I go out of Dubai to the Desert Palm Polo club, and I have an aperitif there watching the sunset on the Polo field, it’s beautiful.
@thebarnberlin.uae / @desertpalmpolo
Images: Social/Provided