Where to eat, drink, stay, and switch off according to MOTION Cycling founder, Amelie Hua…

Each month, we ask residents to share a guide to the UAE through their eyes, from their must-try restaurants and standout attractions, to favourite staycations and hidden gems. This month, we chat to Amelie Hua, CEO and founder of MOTION Cycling (@motion_cycling). After living in Dubai for eight years, she shares some of her top spots that you need on your radar.

Stay here

My favourite staycation is Al Maha Desert Resort & Spa. I love the suites with the private pools overlooking the stunning view of the desert; a little oasis in the middle of this arid landscape. Outside of Dubai, another one of my favourites is the Eco Lodge Kalba Kingfisher in Fujairah.

@almaha_resort / @kingfisherretreat

Eat here

Restaurants in Dubai are a lot different to back home in Paris where I’d usually seek out a chill, family restaurant. Here, they’re a lot fancier and more sophisticated. My favourite spot is Mimi Kakushi, I love the place, the food and the people there. It never disappoints.

@mimikakushi

Date night here

Rather than a bar or nightclub, I tend to prefer the restaurants with a dedicated bar area where you feel more comfortable having a drink and catching up. Zuma, BB Social Dining, and Eugene Eugene are my go-to spots for relaxed drinks. Favourite drink is a passion fruit daquiri.

@zumadubai / @eugeneeugenedubai / @bbdifc

Discover this

My friend recently took me to Nasab for breakfast. It’s a community space with a pool, a co-working area, a restaurant, a coffee shop and other facilities. You can stay the whole day to work and relax at the same time, or you can come during the weekend with kids.

@nasabdubai

Switch off here

Am I allowed to say MOTION? If I want to switch off, honestly, I just head to the dark candlelit room to disconnect. It’s not exactly relaxing but you are sure to think about something else for the 45-minutes.

@motion_cycling

Explore here

It’s been a while since I discovered a new hidden gem in Dubai but I like to go to Al Khazzan Park; there is a little coffee shop called The Barn and a restaurant called HAPI. I like to sit there to work or read a book when the weather is nice. When I have more time, I go out of Dubai to the Desert Palm Polo club, and I have an aperitif there watching the sunset on the Polo field, it’s beautiful.

@thebarnberlin.uae / @desertpalmpolo

