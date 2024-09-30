Singing in the rain?

Potentially. Light to heavy rainfall hit some parts of Dubai, Al Ain and many other parts of the country this morning, according to resident reports and the National Centre of Meteorology. Videos coming in from residents show downpour of varying intensities across the country, from severe storms to steady rain and even hail.

Light rain and a drizzle was seen in regions in and around Kalba this morning, with the downpour increasing steadily with the progression of the day.

Decent amounts of precipitation were also recorded in Ras Al Khaimah, with that also getting heavier. Latest update from two hours ago shows heavy rain in the RAK region with strong winds and mild storm like conditions.

Over in Al Ain, the rain has been consistently heavy, especially from the Dubai-Al Ain road onwards. Motorists have shared videos of storms, strong winds, heavy rain and hail, with cars slowing down and parking on the side. Up until 15 minutes ago, video updates show thunderstorms on the road.

In Dubai, residents are reporting moderate rainfall in Business Bay, Meydan and Miracle Garden. Yesterday, heavy thunderstorms hit Sharjah, with the NCM reporting heavy rain with hail over Al Faya, Al Dhaid, Maleha, Madam and even parts of Umm Al Quwain.

Connective clouds have been reported by the NCM over many of the Northern Emirates for the remainder of the day, so stay on the lookout for developments on all official channels and on social media – you can get real time updates from accounts like @storm_ae.

Keep in mind…

During rainfall, motorists are advised by The National Centre of Meteorology to stay safe on the roads in affected areas. Drivers are instructed to drive only when necessary, turn on low-beam headlights when visibility is reduced and keep up to date with the forecasts via official channels.

Images: Getty