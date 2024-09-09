There’s always something new…

On today’s episode of only in Dubai, you’ll now receive a glowing welcome as you land into the city – among the first sights you’ll see out of your flight as you descend into the airport is a massive glowing sign that says ‘Welcome to Dubai’, a project that just touched completion and is lit up to wow visitors.

Erected upon 360,000 square metres of manicured lawns, this 26 million dirham project is located at the at the intersection of the Airport and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed roads. Visuals released by the Dubai Municipality show quite the sight, both in Arabic and in English.

This landscaping project is the largest effort towards beautification in the city. featuring some 50,000 plants and shrubs installed along with various species of vegetation, some modelled to look like plant fences.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by بلدية دبي (@dubaimunicipality)



Besides the greenery, the complete landscape also features coloured gravel – for the daytime – and of course the innovative light up message – for the nighttime. In the hot climate of the UAE, the greenery will be maintained through a sustainable and efficient modern irrigation system.

You might also like Hatta's glamping and activity hub reopens in October

More like this…

The larger idea for the signage comes as part of the initiative of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to make Dubai the world’s best city to live in.

An integral part of standard of living and quality of life is the aesthetics of the city, as well as the percentage of greenery so as to contribute to a more environment friendly society for the well-being of the residents. This will balance urban development and beautification with sustainability.

In accordance with the emirate’s 2040 Urban Master Plan which aims to increase its green spaces by 105 per cent, more of such projects and efforts to increase the green cover of the city will be implemented.

Expect to see more green corridors that will link service areas, residential areas, and workplaces. Many beautification projects have already been completed on several roundabouts in Al Raqa, Nad Al Sheba, Nad Al Hamar, and Al Khawaneej areas inspired by local heritage and landmarks.

@dubaimunicipality

Images: Socials