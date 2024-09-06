Sponsored: And there are some exclusive offers to celebrate the new store launch…

African + Eastern stores are located all across the UAE, with 39 stores dotted throughout the emirates. And good news for those living in and around the Meadows, as their brand new store at Meadows Village Mall is now open.

As of September 4, those living in Meadows and the surrounding communities have easy access to all their favourite bottles and beverages, in a handy location that lets you do your weekly grocery shop at the same time.

At the store, African + Eastern’s friendly and knowledgeable team are on-hand to guide you through the shelves. Whether you’re picking up a fancy date night bottle of wine, a celebratory bottle of bubbles to toast to a milestone, or you’re bringing the spirit to a get-together with friends, all of the big name brands can be found here.

To celebrate the opening, there are plenty of in-store offers to enjoy at the new African + Eastern Meadows Village Mall. You can buy three bottles and get one free on selected spirits, wine and champagne. And just in time for the return of the Premier League, you’ll also get 20 per cent off all beer cases until September 15. So even if your team aren’t winning on the pitch, you’re still scoring deals on the drinks front.

And if you shop before September 30, no matter how much you spend you’ll be entered into a prize draw to win a premium charcoal grill – the perfect present to yourself as BBQ season approaches.

Getting your alcohol license

If you’re a resident in Dubai and want to buy alcohol, the process is simple and now completely free! Simply follow the easy steps on licensedxb.com to get your instant alcohol license, and you’ll be ready to start shopping right away. Remember, you must be 21+ to legally drink in the UAE.

