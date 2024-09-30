The runway is now fully operational…

Following a successful rehabilitation project, the Northern Runway (13L/31R) at Zayed International Airport has reopened and is now fully operational for arrivals and departures.

Abu Dhabi Airports Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Elena Sorlini said the completion was done ahead of schedule. She added, ‘This enhanced infrastructure will enable us to effectively manage continuous increases in air traffic demand and optimise airport throughput at AUH.’

The reopening will allow the airport to return to dual-runway operations immediately, allowing it to meet growing airline demand more effectively. During its closure, Abu Dhabi Airports managed operations via the Southern Runway as a single-runway operation.

The project included reinforcing and resurfacing the runway with 210,000 tonnes of asphalt. Technical upgrades included a new ground visibility monitoring system and a high-tech Instrument Landing System (ILS), bolstering both the safety and efficiency of operations during periods of inclement weather.

The upgrades also included the replacement of over 1,200 energy-intensive halogen airfield lights with environmentally friendly LED technology.