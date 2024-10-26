26 epic things to do in Dubai this November

Huge gigs, new restaurant openings, mega festivals and so much more…

If you’re in Dubai in November 2024 and looking for things to do then you’re in the right place. From major restaurant openings and big gigs, to sport, design and music festivals, we’ve rounded up the 26 best things to do in Dubai this November.

From November 1: Follow the call of the disco ball



Tulum-born Gitano is set to open in Dubai on November 1, bringing its signature tropical aesthetic and Mexican fiesta to J1 Beach. Expect a boho aesthetic with a glamorous touch, with dinner and dancing under the twinkling of disco balls. On the menu, signature mezcal cocktails and modern Mexican dishes await.

Gitano, J1 Beach, Jumeirah 1, opening November. @gitano.dubai

November 1 to 3: Snoopy Beats returns to Sandy Beach

Snoopy Beats returns to Sandy Beach Resort for a spooktacular Halloween edition. This time around, the theme is Play, so festival-goers can expect nostalgic art installations, playful surprises, and whimsical spaces that encourage everyone to let loose and rediscover their inner child. Event tickets start from Dhs365, while festival and stay packages are priced from Dhs1,240.

Snoopy Beats, Sandy Beach Resort, Fujairah, Nov 1 to 3, from Dhs365. @snoopybeats

From November 1: Check out a sweet new attraction

The world’s first Museum of Candy is opening its doors in Dubai on October 31, The sweet new attraction is family-friendly, and promises to be an immersive and interactive experience spread over 15 rooms. A cotton candy bath, a gummy bear pool and a thrill and chill ice cream room are just a handful of the Instagrammable highlights. Want to be first in line, get your tickets now! Prices are from Dhs109 for adults and Dhs89 for children. Read more here.

Museum of Candy, Umm Hurair Street, 10am to 11pm Mon to Thurs, 10am to 12am Fri to Sun, opens October 31, @museumofcandy

November 1 and 2: See a fireworks display for Diwali

In celebration of Diwali, a mesmerising fireworks display will take place at Global Village on November 1 and 2 at 9pm. Plus, expect to enjoy themed Diwali decor as well as all of the usual fun, including foodie delights galore, funfair rides, and live parades.

Global Village Dubai, November 1 and 2, 9pm, tickets from Dhs25. @globalvillageuae

Saturdays from November 2: Enjoy a wallet-friendly brunch at Expo City

View this post on Instagram A post shared by EatAtExpoCity (@eatatexpocity)

Looking for a wallet-friendly Saturday feast? We think Expo City might just have the city’s best value brunch – Brunch City. Running every Saturday from November 2 at Al Wasl Dome, it invites guests to dine-around the famous Al Wasl Dome, with an array of food trucks and restaurants serving up tasty dishes and unlimited drinks from 1pm to 4pm. But that’s not all. After brunch, the party keeps going at Alkebulan, with live DJs including Dane Bowers, Alex Simmons, and more on the decks until 8pm.

Brunch City, Expo City Dubai, 1pm to 4pm, Saturdays, Dhs199 soft, Dhs249 house, Dhs349 premium. expocitydubai.com/en/eat-and-drink/

November 5 to 10: Dubai Design Week

Dubai Design Week returns for its tenth season this year at the forever-cool Dubai Design District (d3). The milestone edition is set to take place from November 5 to 10, 2024. As with other editions, we can expect a line-up of over 500 internationally acclaimed and emerging designers showcasing their designs in different ways from installations, exhibitions and mediums. A highlight this year will be the region’s first limited-edition art and design fair. During the three days, you can visit over 50 galleries, design studios, and collectives all showcasing contemporary design, photography, prints, ceramics, works on paper and much more. Other highlights include Veuve Clicquot’s new Sun Club Lounge (pictured above) which is themed around La Dolce Vita, and the de Gournay lounge, which will showcase the brand’s iconic hand-painted and hand-embroidered wallpaper.

Dubai Design Week, Dubai Design District, November 5 to 10. dubaidesignweek.ae

From November 8: Dine at the hands of one of the world’s best chefs

Fine-dining figurehead Björn Frantzén is opening two restaurants at Atlantis, The Palm. While Studio Frantzen debuts at the end of October, FZN will welcome diners from November 8. An intimate, fine-dining restaurant, it’s set to be the sibling of his three Michelin star concepts, Frantzén in Stockholm and Zén in Singapore. Upon arrival, guests will be whisked up to an elegant rooftop orangery overlooking Dubai’s iconic skyline. There, the luxurious ingredients will be explained over an aperitif. Guests will then return to an intimate living room-inspired dining room of just 27 seats for an outstanding meal of “Nordic informed by Japanese kaiseki sensibilities with a spritz of French technique”.

FZN, Atlantis, The Palm, opens November 8. @restaurantfzn

November 8: Saddle up for the Racing Carnival



The 16-date Dubai Racing calendar at Meydan Racecourse begins on Friday November 8 with the Dubai Racing Carnival. The evening promises on- and off-track action, with world class horse racing set to delight equestrian fans. But outside of the sporting thrills, there will be family-friendly fun, five-star hospitality experiences, and big-prize competitions. Evening brunch packages start from Dhs315 with soft drinks and Dhs415 with house drinks.

Meydan Racecourse, Friday November 8, tickets from Dhs65. tickets.dubairacingclub.com

November 9: Enjoy eggs in the clouds with a hot air balloon breakfast

Join Lila Molino’s Chef Shaw Lash (of Lila Taqueria fame) as she brings the best Mexican breakfast snacks to an exclusive hot air balloon experience. Guests will enjoy a selection of empanadas and house-roasted coffee pre-flight. Once aboard, enjoy Mexico’s most perfect portable breakfast treat – glorious steamed tamales, a Mexican speciality beloved by generations. It’s Dhs1,700 per person, including return transfers from Dubai Outlet Mall.

Lila Molino’s Air Balloon Breakfast Club, November 9, Dhs1,700. uae.heroballoonflights.com

November 9 and 10: Defected Dubai



Taking over Soul Beach at JA The Resort for two days of epic festival fun will be the return of Defected.November 9 will see festival goers having a blast by the beach, while November 10 will take place poolside. The line-up features huge DJs like Gorgon City, Folamour, Eats Everything, Sam Divine, and more. Tickets start from Dhs250.

Defected Dubai, Soul Beach, Nov 9 and 10, ticket prices start from Dhs250. @dubaidancedistrict

November 10: Saddle up for Dubai Ride

The annual Dubai Ride 2024 has become one of the city’s most beloved challenges and is now in its fifth year. Free to enter, this year there’s several options and as well as the traditional cycling routes that take you past some of the city’s most iconic buildings, there’s also the option to partake in the brand-new Dubai Ride Speed Laps, where the only limit is how fast you can go. It’s free to enter, but you must register here.

Dubai Ride 2024, 6.15am onwards, November 10, free. dubairide.com

November date TBC: Challenge your mates to a round of mini-golf

First announced last summer, London’s popular crazy golf venue, Swingers, is opening on Bluewaters Island later this year. Each Swingers venue is made to look and feel like an English country club, bringing nature indoors with plants and trees and windmill-themed golf courses. In Dubai, the super-sized 22,000 square foot venue will be set over two floors, and feature three fun-filled crazy golf courses. Each one will have a classic English theme: there will be a hot air balloon course, a waterwheel course and a clock tower course. So, get ready to challenge your mates over a bit of competitive fun. And new and exclusive to the Dubai venue will be a first-of-its-kind speakeasy, where you’ll be able to enjoy drinks in a private bar and a luxe crazy golf course, perfect for adding a VIP touch to a get-together with friends or private event.

Swingers Dubai, Bluewaters Island, opening November. @swingers_uae

November 10: Head to a Disney sing-along with Lea Salonga



Disney fans, rejoyce: Lea Salonga returns to Dubai for a sing-along evening of all your favourite Disney classics. The Filipina artist provided the singing voices of two Disney princesses, Jasmine and Mulan, and her Dubai dates are always sell out. Tickets start from Dhs150.

Lea Salonga, Coca-Cola Arena, Citywalk, Dubai, Nov 10, tickets from Dhs150. coca-cola-arena.com

November 14 to 17: Witness some golfing greats at the DP World Tour Championship

The 2024 Race to Dubai is set for a thrilling conclusion, with a host of global stars qualifying for the season-ending DP World Tour Championship, taking place at Jumeirah Golf Estates. Teeing up will be golfing stars Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood and Billy Horschel. General admission is free (but you’ll need to register for tickets) or for best golf viewing, get the Ticket+ for Dhs160.

DP World Tour Championship, Jumeirah Golf Estates, Nov 14 to 17, general admission tickets for free. @dpworldtour

Throughout November

Arabian Adventures teams up with Veuve Cliquot and MMI for a new Champagne desert experience. Available daily throughout the winter season, you’ll get to enjoy an evening under the stars at an exclusive Cliquot lounge at Dubai Desert Conservation Reserve. The bespoke new location is inclusive of a ‘Sundowner Lounge’ high on the dunes for panoramic Arabian sunsets, and a private dining area where a multi-course menu prepared by a private chef will be served, for between two and eight guests. It’s paired with a selection of premium beverages, selected by the sommelier. The Veuve Clicquot Desert Experience by Arabian Adventures includes return luxury transfers, premium drinks, a multi-course menu, and the option to add stargazing or a camel trek, and is priced at Dhs3,360 per person.

Arabian Adventures, Dubai Desert Conservation Reserve, Dhs3,360. arabian-adventures.com

November 16: Wiz Khalifa at Coca-Cola Arena

American rapper, songwriter and producer, Wiz Khalifa is responsible for some massive hits like Black and Yellow and the Furious 7 track See You Again, and he’s returning to Dubai this November. Headlining a gig at the Coca-Cola Arena on November 16, the global superstar promises to deliver a dynamic live show that fans in the region won’t want to miss. Tickets start from Dhs199 for silver (seated), and Dhs299 for the regular standing area. If you want to be closest to the stage, you’ll want to snap up Golden Circle standing tickets, which are priced at Dhs499.

Wiz Khalifa at Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, Dubai, Nov 16, tickets from Dhs199. coca-cola-arena.com

November 16: Martin Garrix at Atlantis, The Palm

After a smash-hit gig to kick off Atlantis Live earlier this year, superstar DJ Martin Garrix is returning to Atlantis The Palm this November. Taking to a purpose-built stage at Atlantis, The Palm, the Dutch DJ will bring his signature high energy to an unforgettable open-air gig.

Atlantis Live presents Martin Garrix, Atlantis, The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Nov 16, tickets from Dhs175, @atlantisthepalm

November 16: Adriatique Present X at Ushuaia Dubai Harbour Experience

The visionary Swiss DJ duo from Zurich, made up of Adrian Shala and Adrian Schweizer, a.k.a. Adriatique, are all about digital brilliance and live avant-garde artistry, paired with their experimental and pioneering creativity. Over the past decade, the pair has gained international recognition, and they are heading to Dubai this November. We repeat, they are popular so if more tickets are released, snap them up. Keep your eyes peeled for them on here.

Adriatique present X at Ushuaïa Dubai Harbour Experience, Dubai Harbour, Nov 16, tickets from Dhs300. @ushuaiadubai

November 23: Joseph Capriati

ICONS returns to Playa Pacha on the shorefront of JBR with a headline set from tech-house icon Joseph Capriati. He’ll be supported by East End Dubs and Frank Storm, two of the hottest names in the underground music scene right now. Tickets start from Dhs200.

Playa Pacha presents ICONS with Joseph Capriati, FIVE LUXE, November 23, from Dhs200. @playapachadubai

November 23: From The Oyster Comes The Pearl



Photo credit: Stephen Roberts Photo credit: Stephen Roberts

Rock fans, a brand new rock festival is coming to Dubai this November. Taking place on Saturday, November 23, From The Oyster Comes The Pearl will bring the noise to the beloved Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium. Not only is it an apt name for the UAE’s humble beginnings, but it’s also a nod to the headline act, The Mission. When The Mission headlines this November, it will mark the band’s debut Dubai gig, but it will also be the band’s last performance of the year. Also forming part of the line-up will be The Chameleons, a legacy five-piece rock band and IST IST will also be performing. Read more here and purchase your tickets here.

From The Oyster Comes The Pearl, Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium, Garhoud, 5pm onwards, Nov 23, tickets from Dhs249, strictly over 21s, platinumlist.net

November 23 and 24: Sail GP returns to Mina Rashid

The Dubai Sail Grand Prix is back this November for another season of thrilling water-bound racing, and word is out that we’ll be getting a taste of music mania with Tinie Tempah and Craig David. The two throwback stars will be headlining the Sail GP event taking place on November 23 and 24, performing for fans exclusively in the Waterfront Premium Lounge presented by Nikki Beach. Tickets are priced at 1,220 for the premium access, and will unlock the entire experience for you, including front row seats on the edge of the racecourse, free flowing drinks and two globally-inspired dishes from Nikki Beach’s bespoke set menu, après sail entertainment from Nikki Beach Dubai’s resident DJs and SailGP’s headline performers, live race commentary and broadcast viewing, and exclusive SailGP merchandise offers.

Sail GP, Nikki Beach, Dubai, Nov 23 and 24, tickets start at Dhs1,220. @sailgp

November 24: Lace up for the Dubai Run This immensely popular challenge takes runners through the heart of Dubai, with its world-famous landmarks as their backdrop. The route, which only opens once a year as Sheikh Zayed Road closes to traffic, includes the iconic Museum of the Future, Emirates Towers, and Burj Khalifa. It’s an epic opportunity to experience the city like never before. Choose between two routes: 5km or 10km, both starting near the Museum of the Future. Register for free here to be one of the 200,000 runners that hits the road this year. Dubai Run 2024, 4am onwards, November 24, free. dubairun.com

November date TBC: Dine at a renowned London restaurant

London’s iconic restaurant Duck & Waffle is also making its way to the brand-new Innovation One tower in DIFC. Set to open this November, the London-born sensation will bring its playful take on comfort food, inventive cocktails, and vibrant atmosphere, to a sprawling 10,000 square-foot space overlooking the Burj Khalifa. Inside, guests will enjoy a 360-degree chef’s bar, an open kitchen, a greenhouse-inspired dining area, a perforated metal tree and lush greenery framing stunning views of the Burj Khalifa. The restaurant’s signature dish is–of course – duck and waffle – a decadent combination of crispy duck leg confit, fried duck egg, and mustard maple syrup.

Duck & Waffle, Innovation One, Concourse Level, DIFC, Dubai, opening November. @duckandwaffledubai

November 29 to December 9: Pick up a bargain book

The Big Bad Wolf Book Sale is returning to the UAE, to Sound Stages in Dubai Studio City. The sale will run from November 29, 2024 to December 9, 2024. (For book lovers, this means Santa has come early)! If you’re unfamiliar, the book sale features a million books starting from as low as Dhs2. It spans plenty of genres and languages from English to Arabic, French, German, and more, with vast options for children and adults alike.

The Big Bad Wolf Book Sale, Sound Stages, Dubai Studio City, Nov 29 to Dec 9. @bigbadwolf.uae

November 30: The Streets at Coca-Cola Arena

They’re the 00s band behind hits including Dry Your Eyes and Fit But You Know It, and if you want to see The Streets live in Dubai, then this is your chance: the Brit band are coming to the city this November. Headlining a one-off gig at Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena on November 30, Mike Skinner and his crew will bring their unique fusion of hip-hop and garage to a high-energy performance in City Walk. A unique and charismatic performance, Skinner fuses The Streets’ sing-along hits with his signature storytelling that makes every gig an unforgettable experience.

The Streets, Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, Dubai, Nov 30, tickets from Dhs250, coca-cola-arena.com

November 29 to December 1: Emirates Dubai 7s takes over The Sevens Stadium

Whether you’re a seasoned Dubai resident or new to the city, the Emirates Dubai 7s is one of those unmissable weekend extravaganzas – and it’s back this November. The three-day festival will take place from Friday November 29 until Sunday December 1, with tickets available from Dhs425. You can snap them up now via emiratesdubai7s.com. Of course, the main event is the first leg of the HSBC SVNS 2024-2025 series, which draws the world’s finest rugby 7s athletes to Dubai. But there’s much more to look forward to, with participation from 128 countries across five sports this year – including rugby 7s, netball, cricket, fitness and padel tennis. Plus, there’ll be two huge headliners: Sugababes on Saturday November 30 and Stormzy on December 1.

Emirates Dubai 7s, Sevens Stadium, Friday November 29 to Sunday December 1, from Dhs425. dubairugby7s.com