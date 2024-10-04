Sponsored: from brill grilled feasts to winner Saturday dinners…

Tap & Grill is the pet-friendly dining jewel in the crown of Jumeirah Golf Estates Golf & Country Club. Here, before the rolling green fairways, you can tee off some magical gastronomic experiences that are fit for the whole family.

These are just a few of our favourite weekend promotions running at Tap & Grill right now…

Friday BBQ Night

Fire up the taste buds and dive into an extravaganza of Mediterranean barbecue. Tap & BBQ proposes a family-centric sizzling spread of expertly grilled meats, a scintillating seafood selection, and garden-fresh veggies. Pair that smoky perfection with a connoisseur’s collection of tapas and mezze, and you’ve got yourself a feast that truly delivers on deliciousness. Pet parents, it’s worth noting, as with all their dining experiences, doggos are more than welcome to join you at your table.

Every Fri from 6pm to 9pm. Dhs200, kids aged six to 12 Dhs100 (those aged under six go free). To book, call: (0)4 586 7795

Weekend Breakfast Buffet

Start your weekend the right way with a grand Tap & Rise breakfast buffet at Tap & Grill. Expect all your favourites, but with a fresh, modern twist—whether you’re in the mood for something hearty to fuel the day or a lighter bite to ease into the morning, this long leisurely brekkie is the only wake-up call you need.

Every Sat & Sun 9am to 11am. Dhs85 inclusive of coffee/tea or juice, kids aged six to 12 Dhs45 (those aged under six go free). To book, call: (0)4 586 7795

Weekend Brunch

Available on both Saturday and Sunday – the Tap & Taste weekend brunches take you on a savour safari through the highlands of Spanish and Levantine cuisine. Stops on the itinerary include shareable plates of authentic Ramblas-style tapas and aromatic mezze; there’s a superbly curated salad station; a rich mix of hot and cold starters; and an irresistible ensemble of grilled and roasted delights. The range of regional favourites continues with the venue’s showpiece Spanish paella, all the covetous Italian carbs of the pasta station, and a suitably sweet sign-off is available from the dizzying line-up of desserts. All of this comes packaged in a relaxed, family-friendly atmosphere with kids’ activities and dog-friendly seating, making it the perfect wholesome spot for a weekend gathering.

Every Sat & Sun midday to 4pm. Dhs145 (food only), kids aged six to 12 Dhs80 (those aged under six go free). To book, call: (0)4 586 7795

Saturday Dinner Brunch

The Tap & Dusk Soirée offers alternating weekly themes showcasing either the best of the Levant, or a fiesta of Spanish fuego from the kitchen. For those Middle Eastern nights, you’ll find an inspired buffet with live stations offering up rich platters of indulgent mezze and the opportunity to stack your plates high with prime grilled meats. On the Iberian-themed evenings, the attention turns to tantalising tapas, a raw bar, and spit-roasted European delicacies. Both versions of the event, welcome pets along for the ride too.

Every Sat & Sun 6pm to 9pm. Dhs220 (food only), kids aged six to 12 Dhs110 (those aged under six go free). To book, call: (0)4 586 7795

Jumeirah Golf Estates Golf & Country Club. Tel: (0)4 586 7795. dubaigolf.com

Images: Provided