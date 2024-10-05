These desert experiences are a (very expensive) slice of serenity…

Luxury is the name of the game in Dubai, which means there is an elevated version of everything in this city. As winter come around, the great outdoors call to us, and the expansive desert holds many experiences waiting to be discovered. Try these uber luxe desert experiences to create unforgettable memories for a lifetime.

Hero Balloon Flights

This is the hot air balloon experience of your dreams, because it’s not just a hot air balloon ride. The complete package features pick-up and drop-off in high-end SUVs, welcome drinks and dates, a drone show and a serene ride through the dunes to an exclusive breakfast experience put together with the touch of a Michelin-starred chef. The balloon flight takes you over the Dubai Desert Conservation Reserve, offering spectacular views of the sands, sky and sunrise from 3,000 feet above. The breakfast menu has been curated to reflect the four elements – water, fire, air and earth. It’s truly luxury among the dunes.

Hero Balloon Flights, Dhs1,995 per adult, @heroballoonsdubai

Overnight Safari by Arabian Adventures

This all-inclusive overnight desert safari is a UAE staycation must. Camp out in a deluxe tent on a raised platform with a world of amenities and experiences to complete your stay. Included in the package is a thrilling dune drive, camel ride, walking night safari, waiter service, set menu BBQ dinner, traditional shisha pipe, unlimited soft drinks, premium beverage package and a gin bar and hot breakfast. Amenities include breakfast, waiter service, pick-up and drop-off

Arabian Adventures, starts at Dhs1,790, Tel: (800) 272 2426, arabian-adventures.com

The Nest by Sonara in Dubai

With 14 exclusive half-dome structures, built to seamlessly blend into the surrounding dunes at Dubai Desert Conservation Reserve, each sleeps two people (plus two children upon request). There are three options: sunset-facing, sunrise-facing, and dune-facing. All of the Nests face out in a semi-circle, ensuring privacy and seclusion for every guest. An extension of the dazzling desert dinner experience, Sonara, The Nest is roughly five minutes drive from Sonara Camp. Amenities include an ensuite bathroom, in-house dinner, breakfast and minibar.

The Nest by Sonara, Sonara Camp, Dubai Desert Conservation Reserve, from Dhs2,680, nara.ae

Terra Solis by Tomorrowland in Dubai

Step into an oasis in the middle of the desert where you will find glamping like you’ve never experienced before. Terra Solis is the place to be if you’re looking for an escape from the city, that also comes with partying vibes. Book into one of their three rooms and prepare to feel like you’ve entered a dystopian world where we live on Mars. Amenities include private pools, partying vibes and exclusive rooms.

Terra Solis, Dubai Heritage Vision, Exit 29, Jebel Ali Lehbab Road, Dubai, rooms available from Dhs1,040, Tel: (0)4 456 1956, terrasolisdubai.com

Stargazing in the desert

Take this private night safari into the desert with Platinum Heritage, followed by an immersive astronomy session with stargazing. Explore the desert after dark in your very own private 1950s Land Rover, followed by a nocturnal eco-walk. The whole time, your experienced Conservation Guide will take you through the desert nightlife. This will be followed by a delicious three-course dinner featuring Emirati dishes in the camp at the Royal Desert Grounds. Here, you’ll be able to relax with some shisha.

Platinum Heritage, starts at Dhs2,800 per safari vehicle, uae.platinum-heritage.com

