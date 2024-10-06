Cruising through October in Abu Dhabi…

The days get shorter and the nights get longer and things get more and more fun in the capital. This week, as always, we have an eclectic mix of activities that will keep your weekdays busy but still fun, which is the best way to do it in Abu Dhabi. Take your pick.

Here are 7 amazing things to do in Abu Dhabi this week.

Tuesday, October 8

Catch an art exhibition

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Artbooth (@artboothgallery)



Head over to Artbooth Gallery to catch renowned Emirati artist Sarah Alagroobi’s solo exhibit titled Slanted Dreamscape. Explore Alagroobi’s evocative and textured landscapes, offering a distinctive insight into her dreamlike visions.

Artbooth Gallery, Centro Capital Center by Rotana, Oct 27, @artboothgallery

Get a taste of Shangri-La

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shangri-La Abu Dhabi (@shangrilaabudhabi)



Try the very best of what the Shangri-La brand has to offer in the culinary world. From Shang Palace to Bord Eau, enjoy specially curated menus at both this October, featuring signature dishes and hand crafted dishes inspired by global travels.

Shangri-La, Khor Al Maqta, Qaryat al Beri , Abu Dhabi, until October 30, (0) 2 509 8888, @shangrilaabudhabi

Wednesday, October 9

Get some thrills at Ferrari World

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ferrari World™️ Yas Island, Abu Dhabi (@ferrariworldyasisland)



Ferrari World Yas Island has something more to offer – the world’s first Ferrari-themed Esports Arena is now open. This state-of-the-art attraction has an unmatched racing experience like never before. Test your racing skills across 20 high-performance Gran Turismo simulators and race on 9 official tracks, including iconic circuits like Monza, Imola, Silverstone, and Yas Marina.

Ferrari World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Tel: (600) 511115, @ferrariworldyasisland

Go business lunching

View this post on Instagram A post shared by D E R W A N D I (@derwandi.uae)



Derwandi is offering a lip-smacking Lebanese business lunch in the capital, with a three-course meal priced at an incredible Dhs65, featuring a choice of soup, a fresh salad, and a daily chef-curated dish. Add in shisha for an elevated experience at Dhs95.

Derwandi, Radisson Blu Hotel & Resort, Abu Dhabi Corniche, Mon to Thurs, 12pm to 3pm, Dhs65, Tel: (0) 58 853 9633, @derwandi.uae

Thursday, October 10

For the lovely ladies…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SAL Saadiyat Island (@sal_saadiyatisland)

SAL, at Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island, now brings the ladies an exciting sundowner offer. Gather your friends for a great experience that combines stunning sunset views, live entertainment, and the opportunity to unwind at SAL’s gorgeous infinity pool. All of this on Saadiyat Island, no less. Need we say more?

SAL, Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, Mon to Thurs, until 9pm, Tel: (0)2 811 4325, @sal_saadiyatisland

Roll up those sleeves… for a free dinner

You might also like Is Les MisÃ©rables coming to Abu Dhabi?

Here’s something you might not have heard of before. Le Bistro by Salmontini, at Le Royal Meridien is about to celebrate the launch of their new ‘ Mussel Up Thursdays’ offer, and all you need to do to win yourself a dish of moules-frites – a classic French dish of steamed mussels served with crispy fries, is beat your waiter in an arm wrestling contest, which you can try from 7pm to 9pm. Adding to the fun is a warm-up session with renowned arm wrestling champion and coach Max Muscle, who will serve as referee. Moving forward, the offer is priced at Dhs180 a guest on Thursdays, for unlimited bowls of moules-frites, accompanied by a choice of five homemade sauces: white wine, au naturel, cream sauce, marinière, and Provençale. How fun!

Le Bistro by Salmontini, Le Royal Meridien, Abu Dhabi, Thursdays from noon, Dhs180, Dhs279 wine, Dhs309 sparkling. @lebistro_bysalmontini

Book a sweet holiday

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Air Arabia (@airarabiagroup)



Air Arabia is offering the biggest sale this season, with over 500,000 seats across the airline’s entire network will go on sale, and you can enjoy one high up in the sky for a starting price of just Dhs129. You only have until October 20, 2024, to book, and your travel dates need to be valid from March 1, 2025, to October 25, 2025, for you to avail this early bird deal. Once you’ve told the exciting news to your friends and you have decided where you want to travel to, head to airarabia.com to book your seats.

For more information, visit airarabia.com or @airarabiagroup

Images: Getty/Supplied