7 super fun things to do in Abu Dhabi this week: October 8 to 10
Cruising through October in Abu Dhabi…
The days get shorter and the nights get longer and things get more and more fun in the capital. This week, as always, we have an eclectic mix of activities that will keep your weekdays busy but still fun, which is the best way to do it in Abu Dhabi. Take your pick.
Here are 7 amazing things to do in Abu Dhabi this week.
Tuesday, October 8
Catch an art exhibition
View this post on Instagram
Head over to Artbooth Gallery to catch renowned Emirati artist Sarah Alagroobi’s solo exhibit titled Slanted Dreamscape. Explore Alagroobi’s evocative and textured landscapes, offering a distinctive insight into her dreamlike visions.
Artbooth Gallery, Centro Capital Center by Rotana, Oct 27, @artboothgallery
Get a taste of Shangri-La
View this post on Instagram
Try the very best of what the Shangri-La brand has to offer in the culinary world. From Shang Palace to Bord Eau, enjoy specially curated menus at both this October, featuring signature dishes and hand crafted dishes inspired by global travels.
Shangri-La, Khor Al Maqta, Qaryat al Beri , Abu Dhabi, until October 30, (0) 2 509 8888, @shangrilaabudhabi
Wednesday, October 9
Get some thrills at Ferrari World
View this post on Instagram
Ferrari World Yas Island has something more to offer – the world’s first Ferrari-themed Esports Arena is now open. This state-of-the-art attraction has an unmatched racing experience like never before. Test your racing skills across 20 high-performance Gran Turismo simulators and race on 9 official tracks, including iconic circuits like Monza, Imola, Silverstone, and Yas Marina.
Ferrari World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Tel: (600) 511115, @ferrariworldyasisland
Go business lunching
View this post on Instagram
Derwandi is offering a lip-smacking Lebanese business lunch in the capital, with a three-course meal priced at an incredible Dhs65, featuring a choice of soup, a fresh salad, and a daily chef-curated dish. Add in shisha for an elevated experience at Dhs95.
Derwandi, Radisson Blu Hotel & Resort, Abu Dhabi Corniche, Mon to Thurs, 12pm to 3pm, Dhs65, Tel: (0) 58 853 9633, @derwandi.uae
Thursday, October 10
For the lovely ladies…
View this post on Instagram
SAL, at Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island, now brings the ladies an exciting sundowner offer. Gather your friends for a great experience that combines stunning sunset views, live entertainment, and the opportunity to unwind at SAL’s gorgeous infinity pool. All of this on Saadiyat Island, no less. Need we say more?
SAL, Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, Mon to Thurs, until 9pm, Tel: (0)2 811 4325, @sal_saadiyatisland
Roll up those sleeves… for a free dinner
You might also like
Book a sweet holiday
View this post on Instagram
Air Arabia is offering the biggest sale this season, with over 500,000 seats across the airline’s entire network will go on sale, and you can enjoy one high up in the sky for a starting price of just Dhs129. You only have until October 20, 2024, to book, and your travel dates need to be valid from March 1, 2025, to October 25, 2025, for you to avail this early bird deal. Once you’ve told the exciting news to your friends and you have decided where you want to travel to, head to airarabia.com to book your seats.
For more information, visit airarabia.com or @airarabiagroup
Images: Getty/Supplied