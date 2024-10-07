Sponsored: all to espresso their gratitude of your support…

Arch connoisseur of the caffeinated beverage, The Coffee Club is turning 10 this month and to celebrate they’re serving up a ‘latte’ exciting prizes and suprises.

Of course the brand is more than just the sum of its brews – it has a menu packed full of gastro-cafe flair and casual gourmet treats. And throughout October you’ll be able to join in the festive anniversary fun of ’10 Bean Years’. These are just some of the exciting interactive experiences, available in-store and in-cup for The Coffee Club’s tenth birthday…

Win with Spin the Bean

Spend Dhs150 in-store and earn yourself a ‘spin of the bean’ on a special game inside The Coffee Club app. The Aladdin’s Cave of prizes includes instant wins as well as entry into a grand raffle, which could see you jet-setting to dream destinations. The star prize is a true Asian odyssey, a 10-day luxury escape to Bali, with flights and accommodation at the Anantara Vacation Club Legian resort. Winners will be announced on October 31, 2024.

There are more vibes and experiences in-store

Why just grab a coffee when you could really get your hands dirty? Head in-store for a little green-fingered zen time at The Coffee Club Succulent Plant Station or, for a pour of indulgent self-care, whip up wellness goodies at the Coffee Scrub Making Station. Visitors should also keep a keen eye out for Cuppa, the cheeky coffee cup mascot, making pop-up cameos across the UAE and inviting coffee lovers to take part in the “Find Cuppa Challenge” on social channels.

Get Social with #10BeanYears

You, your cup, and a chance to live the high life — that’s what’s on offer in the brand’s social media giveaway. Share your Coffee Club moments using the hashtag #10BeanYears, tag @thecoffeeclubme, and you could be jetting off to dreamy locales with weekly flight prizes.

The “Bean Here” Collection

The Coffee Club’s “Bean Here” Collection is back with a brand new portfolio of must-have merch. What started with sleek, locally crafted ceramic mugs (from Dhs45) has now expanded to include stylish tote bags (Dhs35) designed by the incredible Emirati talent that is, Khaled Al Jaberi. Each piece is a love letter to the UAE’s culture and community, wrapped up with inimitable artistic flair.

Sip for good

Raise your cup for a cause with The Coffee Club’s limited-edition Anniversary Pink Beet Latte (Dhs29). For every purchase, Dhs10 goes directly to the Al Jalila Foundation, in support of their Breast Cancer Awareness Month campaign. Delicious, charitable, and irresistibly pink – a winning trinity.

A Decade of growth gratitude

“We’re thankful for 10 years of love, loyalty and community,” said Charl Badenhorst, CEO of Liwa Minor Food & Beverages LLC. “This celebration is our way of giving back and sharing this milestone with everyone who’s been part of our journey.”

In with the new

Looking for a new casual hang spot? The Coffee Club’s brand-new Oasis Mall branch is now officially open. Come for the cozy vibes, stay for the expertly brewed coffee. They’ve ‘bean’ expecting you…

