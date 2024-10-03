Your seat awaits…

When The Pods opened in 2022, it caused quite a stir among Bluewaters Island visitors thanks to its Instagrammable private dining pods. And now The Pods are introducing something new to the mix, and it is sure to get those fans of jazz lining up at the door: a new intimate Jazz Lounge.

The Jazz Lounge will open its doors this weekend and aims to be ‘the place to be” for lovers of sophisticated music and crafted cocktails. It will be a perfect spot to continue your date after dinner at The Pods, or if you just want to enjoy a classy night out with friends.

You can find The Jazz Lounge right next to the iconic Pods in a revamped indoor area. Those heading to the swanky new lounge will be greeted by a dimly lit, sultry space with a cosy stage. Here, you will be able to catch performances by both new and seasoned musicians and dancers.

The ambience is complemented by The Pods’ beautiful bar, offering the perfect backdrop for an unforgettable night.

If you haven’t had dinner just yet, or just want a few nibbles as you enjoy the cool vibes, there are some great options on the menu. It includes Korean chicken bao, duck spring rolls, crispy prawn tempura, duck bao buns and more. For those looking for a sweet treat, there’s cherry pistachio cake and chocolate brownies.

The Jazz Lounge is only open on Friday and Saturday from 9pm. You can make your bookings on WhatsApp on 052 9050418 or thepods.ae.

What can you expect on opening night?

To celebrate the launch on Friday, October 4 and 5, The Jazz Lounge will include entertainment from talented artists performing from 9pm onwards.

Guests will be able to enjoy the performances with a complimentary glass of champagne while immersing themselves in the music and chic atmosphere.

The Jazz Lounge, The Pods, Bluewaters Island, Dubai, every Fri and Sat from 9pm, Dhs250 minimum spend per person, Tel: (0)52 9050418, thepods.ae

