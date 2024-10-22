A Wild West themed festival is coming to Umm Al Emarat Park
Winter is well and truly here, because tis’ the season for outdoor festivals galore. The Rage House is back in the capital for another season, and this time it’s seemingly Wild West themed – an interesting choice to say the least.
Running from January 9 to 12, 2025. The Rage House Wild West is set to be a family fun destination of epic proportions, featuring an extensive celebration of music and entertainment. The festival will take place in Umm Al Emarat Park across four days.
In previous years, the festival has brought together the best of the best in food, music, entertainment and family fun activities. Think an exciting lineup of artists, diverse culinary offerings and a load of engaging activities.
Becoming a centre of creativity and celebration, the event had a showcase of a diverse collection of retailers and food and beverage vendors, complemented by exciting entertainment including a Fashion Avenue, an arcade corner, interactive installations, live performances, and DJs.
The question remains on what a Wild West themed version will look like. The promotional posts seem to be signalling at a full American country style vibe – we wonder if we’ll catch any cowboys in the wild or live barbecues and Western face-offs, but further details are unknown – stay tuned to find out more.
This is going to be a complete family friendly destination, with something for everyone, so make sure to round up the whole gang for your day out.
The Rage House, Umm Al Emarat Park, Jan 9 to 12, 2025, @therageuae
