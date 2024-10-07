Serving up only the best…

A galaxy of top tennis stars has been confirmed for Season 3 of the World Tennis League in Abu Dhabi this December, and sports fans in the UAE will be in for a treat when the exhibition tournament takes place at the Etihad Arena from December 19 to 22.

Leading names descending on the UAE capital will include Polish women’s world number one Iga Swiatek and recently crowned US open champion Aryna Sabalenka, as well as top stars from the men’s game including 2021 US Open champion Daniil Medvedev, Andrey Rublev, and hugely entertaining Aussie Nick Kyrgios.

If you’re wondering about the collective star power of the confirmed line up, Abu Dhabi will welcome two Olympic gold medallists, 5 Grand Slam champions, 6 of the top 12 male players, and 6 of the top ten women’s tennis players, which would justify why the World Tennis League brands itself as “The Greatest Show on Court”.

All the big names

Crowned the Wimbledon ladies’ champion this summer, Czech Barbora Krejčíková (Women’s World No. 10) and Women’s Doubles Gold Medalist at the Paris 2024 Olympics, Jasmine Paolini, from Italy will make their debut, while as many as 14 tennis superstars are set to return to the World Tennis League 2024, which promises to be bigger and more exciting than prior seasons.

The lineup also includes top female players such as Women’s Doubles Silver Medalist at the Paris 2024 Olympics, Mirra Andreeva, immensely popular World No. 4 Elena Rybakina, Paula Badosa (Women’s World No. 19), and Caroline Garcia (Women’s World No. 36). Meanwhile, Daniil Medvedev (Men’s World No. 5) and Andrey Rublev (Men’s World No. 6), who were part of last year’s winners, Eagles, will return, along with 2024 US Open runner-up Taylor Fritz, World No. 8 Hubert Hurkacz, and 2022 US Open finalist, Casper Ruud. You’ll also be able to see the very exciting Stefanos Tsitsipas in action.

Off-court entertainment

Last year’s edition of the World Tennis League attracted 20,000 attendees and was telecasted live in over 125 countries. The event also featured concerts by big global names – speaking of which, this year’s edition will feature post-game performances from legends in the business including Bryan Adams, Akon and Sean Paul.

World Tennis League, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, December 19 to 22.

World Tennis League, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, December 19 to 22. @etihadarena.ae