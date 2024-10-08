Foster, adopt, support…

Thinking of adding a furry four-legged family member to your clan? If you’ve worked out everything, and thought long and hard about the responsibilities and the commitment, then clear a space in your calendar this weekend and meet the pups from Animals and Us Fujairah.

The event will take place right here in Dubai at The Petshop at Dubai Investment Park on October 12 from 2pm to 4pm, and October 13 from 11am to 1pm.

You will meet a number of dogs and puppies that are ready to steal your heart and go with you to their forever home.

Animals and Us know well enough that adoption is a lifelong commitment, so if you aren’t sure just yet, you can always foster.

Fostering a pup will also be of big help to the animal shelter. Not only do you give a dog a place in your home, it clears a spot in the shelter which means another dog can be rescued.

*K9 Friends Dubai has launched a new membership programme*

If you follow Animals and Us Fujairah on social media, you will know the amount of hard work they put into rescuing animals day after day. You will also meet some of the pups ready for fostering and those up for adoption, and learn about their ongoing events.

Heading to the event? Make sure you fill in this form to register your interest in fostering or adopting. Do note, the form does not commit you to anything. It only enables you to start the conversation, find out more or get those burning questions answered. It will also help you get the pre-approval done in case you want to take home the dog of your dreams.

Oh, and everyone is welcome, so bring the whole family.

Make sure you follow @animalsandusfuj to find out all the ways you can lend a paw.

Animals and Us, The Petshop, Dubai Investment Park, Dubai, 2pm to 4pm on Oct 12 and 11am to 1pm on Oct 13, @animalsandusfuj

Images: Getty Images and Unsplash