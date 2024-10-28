Have a holly jolly Christmas (or Thanksgiving) at home…

If you’re not feeling like Gordon Ramsay in the kitchen this year, fear not: you can still host a fabulous dinner in the comfort of your own home. In fact, there are plenty of places to get a gourmet Thanksgiving or Christmas feast made for you and delivered to your door – some even with crackers included.

So hang up your aprons, here are 7 great turkey takeaways in Dubai – ready to be prepped, cooked, and delivered in just a few clicks…

Here are the best places to get a turkey takeaway in Dubai for 2024.

Chival Global Social

Dates: December 14 to 26

Price: Dhs450 for half a turkey, Dhs750 for a full turkey

Order: 48 hours in advance

Order your turkey takeaway from Chival Global Social at La Ville and enjoy either a half roast turkey (2.5kg) or a whole roast turkey (5kg) with all the traditional trimmings. You can pick it up from 12pm to 8pm between December 14 and 26.

livelaville.com

Cordelia, St Regis The Palm

Dates: December November 25 to December 25

Price: Dhs750 for a turkey serving 4 to 6, Dhs920 for a turkey serving 8 to 10

Order: 48 hours in advance

For those wishing to enjoy a holiday feast at home, The St Regis Dubai, The Palm, offers a delectable turkey takeaway. Prepared in-house by the hotel’s culinary masters, it features all the trimmings, and can be picked up from the Lobby Lounge.

marriott.com

Couqley

Dates: October 10 to January 7

Price: Dhs799 without sides, Dhs1,199 with sides

Order: 48 hours in advance

The holidays have already arrived at Couqley’s duo of restaurants in Pullman Downtown and JLT, with a festive turkey and all the trimmings available for dine-in and delivery between now and January 7. The dine-in option is priced at Dhs1,399, while for delivery you’ll pay Dhs799 for just the turkey or Dhs1,199 for turkey and the sides. These include mushroom stuffing, roasted Brussels sprouts, potato gratin, truffle mac & cheese, and roasted vegetables, along with Couqley’s signature cranberry sauce and turkey gravy. It’s designed for groups of 8 to 10.

couqley.ae

Jumeirah Zabeel Saray

Dates: October 1 to December 20

Price: Dhs399 for two, Dhs699 for four, Dhs949 for six, Dhs1,199 for eight, Dhs1,399 for 10

Order: 48 hours in advance

Enjoy a stress-free holiday season and let Jumeirah Zabeel Saray’s skilled chefs take care of your holiday feast with delicious turkey takeaway options designed for between two and 10 guests, all of which feature the classic trimmings.

jumeirah.com/jzsfestive

Reform Social & Grill

Dates: November 16 to December 25

Price: Dhs750 for a turkey serving 5 to 6, Dhs1,100 for a turkey serving 8 to 10

Order: 48 hours in advance

This popular pub in The Lakes will serve up a turkey takeaway from the middle of November right through until Christmas Day. The turkey will be pre-cooked, ready to heat and serve, with all the seasonal classics to pair with it. There are collection and delivery options available.

reformsocialgrill.ae

Tapasake

Dates: December 1 to 25

Price: Dhs900 for a turkey serving 6 to 10, Dhs1,100 for a turkey serving 10 to 14

Order: 72 hours in advance

From The Link to wherever you live, Tapasake’s festive delivery options extend beyond the traditional turkey takeaway, to include a seared venison loin (Dhs1,000), slow roasted leg of lamb (Dhs1,100), a whole roasted chicken (Dhs600) or a surf and turf of baked lobster Thermidor and Wagyu rib eye of beef (Dhs2,000). With the turkey comes all your favourite sides, like turkey bacon wrapped chipolatas, turkey and sage stuffing, roast potatoes, Brussels sprouts, honey-glazed carrots, roasted parsnip, gravy and bread sauce.

tapasakedubai.com

The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi

Dates: TBC

Price: Dhs690

Order: 72 hours in advance

The festive takeaway menu from The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi of course features a whole roasted stuffed turkey to feed 6 to 8 with gourmet sides like shallot green beans, maple caraway carrots, mashed potatoes, caramelised red cabbage, thyme and garlic roasted pumpkins, roasted Brussels sprout, roasted rosemary potatoes and gravy. But if you don’t like turkey, you can always opt for their Wagyu beef wellington with all the same sides (Dhs1,100) or add on starters like mushrooms and truffle pâté (Dhs116), or desserts including a chocolate log (Dhs240), Christmas cookies (Dhs85) or a gingerbread house (Dhs192).

marriott.com