What A Girl Wants is tickets to this gig…

Grammy Award-winning Genie in a Bottle pop superstar Christina Aguilera is set to perform in Abu Dhabi next year.

As part of the multi-date Saadiyat Nights concert series, Aguilera will put on a glittering performance on Saturday February 15, 2025.

The global sensation, who returns to Abu Dhabi for the first time in 17 years, will put her four-octave vocal range to a string of her best hits from the last two decades at the top of the pop game. Regarded as one of the best-selling music artists of all time, the American popstar will belt out renditions of her biggest hits including Genie in a Bottle, What a Girl Wants, and Beautiful.

Tickets are available now, with entry level bronze grandstand tickets priced at Dhs295, while gold grandstand tickets are Dhs495. Gold floor tickets are Dhs595, while the platinum floor tickets right at the front are Dhs1,295. Fans can secure tickets via ticketmaster.ae.

More Saadiyat Nights gigs

Saadiyat Nights returns for the second year in a row later this year, with gigs taking place from December 2024 until February 2025. So far, the line-up includes Boyz II Men, the American vocal harmony group and four-time Grammy Award winners, who will take to the stage on January 25. Known for their incredible discography of hits, it will be an evening full of soulful songs that we all know and love. You’ll know them for hits including End Of The Road, I’ll Make Love to You, and One Sweet Day.

For those looking forward to top regional talent, Egypt’s legendary composer Khairat will perform a collection of his iconic symphonies on February 1, while Iranian powerhouse Ebi will treat fans to a collection of his best hits from an illustrious 50-year career on January 4.

Last winter, industry icons such as Sting, Mariah Carey, Alicia Keys and John Legend made Saadiyat Nights one of the biggest celebrations of music the capital’s ever seen. So we can’t wait to see who else gets added to the line-up.

Saadiyat Nights presents Christina Aguilera, Friday February 15, from Dhs295. @saadiyatnights

Image: Getty