Talk about timing…

If now is not the perfect time to go open-air-cinema-ing, then we don’t know when is. Winter is finally here and the weather is just right for all those outdoor activities you kept saving over the summer. For movie fans, VOX Cinemas has seized the opportunity, and to our joy, is bringing the much-loved VOX outdoor cinema Moonlight, back.

Located on the rooftop of the Galleria Mall, Al Wasl Road, this open-air cinema experience is coming back for a brand new winter season, which means you can enjoy all those new winter movies under the cover of the stars. The green tones and the foliage make for a rooftop garden feel against the backdrop of the city.

Discover again…

What’s special about this cinema is that you’re spoilt for choice. Choose from the private cabanas – perfect for couples for that ultra-luxe vibe, or comfortable loungers – another equally great option for pairs. To be more relaxed, the bean bags with footrests are the choice.

There is of course, also a stellar food and beverage menu, specially curated by the in-house chefs. This expansive menu features everything, from premium mocktails to sushi, burgers, and hotdogs, as well as all your favourite cinema snacks, which you can order from the comfort of your seat.

On the technology side, the spot is equipped with the best visual technology and Dolby 7.1 Surround audio for the most hair-raising, immersive, big-screen experience.

We’re going to the movies

VOX Moonlight is open from Monday to Sunday. Tickets are available for sale on the website right n0w. For more information or to book tickets visit voxcinemas.com or the VOX Cinemas App.

Head over to catch the biggest and best of Hollywood, Bollywood and Arabic movies. On the weekends, the cinema will have the first showing of animated and children’s movies with a bonus family offering for two adults and two children (one private cabana and two bean bags).

VOX Moonlight, Galleria Mall, Dubai, open now, @voxcinemas

