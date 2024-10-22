Pawsome news…

The cooler season is upon us. Along with the alfresco venues and outdoor attractions opening their doors, there’s also plenty of entertainment to enjoy under the stars. And if you have a doggo as part of your family, this outdoor movie night is one we’re sure you will all love.

On Saturday, November 9, you and the whole family will enjoy a flick under the stars at Dubai Islands Beach with your toes in the sand and your pup snuggled next to you.

The best news? Admission is free, plus you’ll have complimentary popsicles from Pop Culture and Let it Dough!

On the night, you will watch Benji. It follows two schoolchildren who make friends with an orphaned pup named Benji. However, danger befalls them and they get kidnapped by robbers. And of course, it’s the tail-wagging and superhero Benji to the rescue.

The event is by Yvonne and her adorable pup, Boefje from Doggie Adventures UAE so, you know there will be plenty of fun for both, you and your pet.

All you have to do is register for your spots on woofstock.ae

But wait, there’s more…

Remember Woofstock? The pawsome pet-friendly festival that took place last year? Well, it is returning for another edition next month for two days, November 23 and 24 from 8am to 10pm.

Organised by the Doggie Adventures UAE duo, the festival brings together dog lovers (and their dogs, obviously) to enjoy a full day of furry fun with live music and delicious food. There are even activities like doggie yoga, arts and crafts sessions and watersports, plus workshops where you can participate and learn about doggy first aid, hiking with your dog, training and nutrition.

At the market, you can shop for treats, toys and accessories to make your pup look even cuter than it already does.

As the event will take place at Dubai Islands Beach, you and your pup can cool off in the water. Bring the towels!

Find out more about this pawsome event on woofstock.ae

