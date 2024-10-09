The party season is officially here…

Grammy Award-winning DJ Black Coffee is no stranger to Dubai, having performed in the city on many occasions. Welcoming the Dubai season, he’ll be gracing the decks at Dubai Harbour once again, rounding out the year on Saturday December 28.

Tickets are on sale now via platinumlist.net, priced from Dhs195.

This December, get ready for an evening that will be absolutely outstanding. If somehow, you don’t know who Black Coffee is – the South African DJ was a pioneer of the kwaito genre, who has a signature jazzy blend of African beats with an ethereal kind of house music vibe.

Black Coffee quickly became a regular feature on the global circuit and has released countless successful albums and singles.

He has also worked alongside countless international artists and among his many accolades, was crowned Best International DJ at the 2015 BET Awards.

The fine print

The concert will take place opposite Be Beach on the edge of Dubai Harbour, and promises an incredible skyline backdrop for a world-class performance. Captivating visuals and state-of-the-art production promise an unmissable evening for party people. Doors will open from 6pm, so early birds are invited to head down and catch the dazzling sunset before partying into the early hours.

This Black Coffee Dubai gig is presented by The Night League, the team behind award-winning venues Ushuaïa & Hï Ibiza; and Studio A by Addmind Hospitality, the creators of renowned party spots like Iris, Be Beach and Bar du Port.

The two nightlife heavyweights are also teaming up to bring Ushuaia The Dubai Harbour Experience to Dubai Harbour this season. The first two confirmed events are Calvin Harris on October 26, and Adriatique Present X on November 16.

Black Coffee, Dubai Harbour, Saturday December 28, from Dhs195. @thenightleague / platinumlist.net

