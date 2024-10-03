Here’s the latest travel updates…

Planning to travel from Dubai to Beirut? Be aware of flight cancellations and disruptions affecting several UAE airlines. Multiple UAE carriers have adjusted their flight schedules due to recent developments in Lebanon and flights seem to be available with some carriers as of October 8.

Emirates Airline has cancelled the following flights EK953/954 and EK957/958 until October 8. Emirates said those impacted by the flight cancellations are being rebooked and will receive notifications. “We continue to closely monitor the situation in Lebanon and are in contact with the relevant authorities regarding developments and will provide updates as required,” the statement read. When trying to book dates ahead of October 8, there do not seem to be seats available until further notice.

Meanwhile, low-cost carrier Flydubai stated that tickets will be available again from today, and you can now book tickets from Dubai to Beirut and out of Beirut with tickets available from October 8, and prices start from Dhs655.

Etihad Airways had also originally suspended flights until September 29, however, on the website you can now book tickets from October 10 from Beirut to Abu Dhabi and ticket prices will cost from Dhs2,578. According to The National, a spokesperson said, “The safety of our guests and crew is our number one priority, and we regret any inconvenience caused by this cancellation.”

Air Arabia is also now offering flights from Beirut to airports in the UAE, a one-way ticket from Beirut to the UAE will cost from Dhs2,969.

Note: This situation is still unfolding, so it’s best to check directly with the airlines for the most up-to-date information.

emirates.com / flydubai.com / etihad.com / airarabia.com

