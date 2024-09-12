The packs sell out fast, so you have to be quick…

With a month to go for Global Village UAE to reopen its doors, the multicultural family destination will be selling its Season 29 VIP packs next weekend in phases.

If you want to get your hands on one of them, here are the offerings.

NEW: Mega Gold VIP (Dhs4,745) and Mega Silver VIP Packs (Dhs3,245)

This is a new offering which includes a Dubai Park and Resorts Ultimate Platinum Annual Pass (granting you unlimited access to all theme parks in Dubai Parks and Resorts), tickets to The Green Planet Dubai, Roxy Cinemas plus special discounts at Lapita Hotel and Legoland Hotel.

VIP Packs (from Dhs1,750)

And of course, Global Village is bringing back its classic and very popular VIP Packs. The Diamond VIP Pack will cost you Dhs7,350, the Platinum Pack Dhs3,100, the Gold Dhs2,350 and Silver Dhs1,750. Do note, you will need a valid Emirates ID to make the purchase and need to be 18 years or older.

The VIP Pack has VIP entry tickets, VIP parking privileges, and VIP Wonder Pass cards that can be used at multiple Global Village attractions including the stunt show, the Neon Galaxy X – Challenge Zone and Carnaval.

Set those alarms…

The first phase will begin on Saturday, September 21, 2024, at 10am with the sale of the new mega packs (in limited quantities). The sale will continue until Tuesday, September 25, 2024 (9am) or until stocks last. However, if the excitement for this season has been anything like in the past, packs could sell out before the closing date.

But don’t fret if you miss out during the first phase. The second phase will launch on Tuesday, September 24 at 10am focusing on pre-booking the VIP Pack categories, including Diamond, Platinum, Gold, Silver, and the new Mega VIP Packs. The pre-booking fee is Dhs150.

Finally, the third phase will take place on Saturday, September 28 at 10am. It will be a public sale of the VIP Packs and sales will continue until stocks last.

Purchases can be made exclusively via the Virgin Megastore website

Top tip: Register and create your accounts in advance.

globalvillage.ae

Images: Supplied