Global Village UAE tickets are now on sale, here's how much it will cost

Get to booking!

With the opening of Global Village UAE on Wednesday, October 16, 2024, fans of the outdoor attraction in Dubai are buzzing. However, the question on everyone’s mind is ‘When can I get tickets?’.

Well, we have some great news as we have just received word that tickets are now available to purchase.

So how much will it cost? If you want to visit Global Village on a weekday, (from Sunday to Thursday excluding public holidays) it will be Dhs25 per person.

However, if you want an any-day entry ticket, it’s Dhs30 per person.

Don’t forget, that minors below the age of three, seniors above 65 and people of determination can enter for free. But, you will still need to get your free tickets for them on the website.

Tickets can be purchased here.

So, what’s new at Global Village UAE?

Over the seven months, there is ample time to tick off the things on your ‘Globby V bucket list’.

Each season, the attraction receives millions of visitors – both visitors and residents alike, who fall in love with the park’s vibrant atmosphere, shows, food stalls, and unique shopping opportunities.

For those looking to make a beeline to the newest upgrades, there’s a brand-new Restaurant Plaza. There will be 11 two-storey restaurants offering up global cuisines and front-row seats to a variety of live performances that will grace the centre stage.

There will also be three new cultural pavilions which combined celebrate over 90 cultures. Each features a themed facade with an array of food stalls and shops.

The Railway and Floating Market has been transformed with fresh new concepts and Fiesta Street has had some enhancements to give it an added wow-factor for the new season.

Global Village will also now have new green promenades throughout the space where guests can relax and catch their breath.

Global Village UAE will remain open for seven months and will close for the season on Sunday, May 11, 2025.

We can’t wait to visit!

Global Village UAE, Dubailand, Dubai, from Oct 16, ticket prices from Dhs25. globalvillage.ae

Images: Supplied