Popular Dubai outdoor attraction, Dubai Miracle Garden has reopened its doors for a new season. The flower garden is located in Al Barsha South, and if you don’t drive but want to visit this Instagrammable spot with the family…

Here’s a pocket-friendly way to get to Dubai Miracle Garden

The nearest Dubai Metro station to Dubai Miracle Garden is Mall of the Emirates. So grab your nol card, and hop on board the Dubai Metro on the Red Line and make your way to the popular mall.

From here, you can take a taxi to Dubai Miracle Garden, which will cost you around Dhs35 to Dhs40 based on traffic. Or, you can opt for the dirham-saving route, and use the official RTA buses.

From the Mall of the Emirates metro station, head to Al Barsha First bus station and hop on the 105 bus.

Your journey to Miracle Garden 1 will take approximately 23 minutes (traffic dependent). From there, it’s just a two-minute walk to Dubai Miracle Garden (Gate 3).

Don’t forget your nol cards. The one-way bus trip will cost you Dhs5.

Want to head back to the Mall of the Emirates metro station? It’s simple! Walk back to the Miracle Garden bus station and get back on the 105 bus which will take you to the metro station.

If you miss it, don’t worry, there will be another one along in 30 minutes. The buses also run through the park’s opening timings, so you’re covered.

Why you shouldn’t miss a visit to Dubai Miracle Garden?

For those who are yet to visit this beloved outdoor attraction, Dubai Miracle Gardens is the world’s largest display of flora and fauna, with the 72,000 square meter destination home to over 50 million flowers in 120 varieties.

In the past, Dubai Miracle Garden has rightfully earned Guinness World Records (three in total) for its beautiful displays. Its latest award was in 2019, when the park in collaboration with Disney celebrated the 90th anniversary of Mickey Mouse with an 18-metre floral Mickey Mouse statue. It was made up of almost 100,000 flowers and weighs close to 35 tonnes.

For those of you curious, yes… the life-size version of the Emirates A380 is still around.

Regular rates are Dhs100 per adult, Dhs85 per child, and children below three can enter for free.

If you are a UAE resident, however, you get a special rate of Dhs60 (both adults and children) and those under the age of three can enter for free. You can book your tickets on dubaimiraclegarden.com or directly at the gates. UAE residents, don’t forget your Emirates IDs (for proof of residency and your children’s age).

Dubai Miracle Garden, Al Barsha South – Dubai, Mon to Fri 9am to 9pm, Sat and Sun 9am to 11pm, Tel: (0)4 422 8902, dubaimiraclegarden.com

