Acquasale by Cucina is reopening for the winter season on Palm West Beach, and to celebrate this exciting comeback, the spot will be offering pizza slices at just Dhs1 for the whole this weekend into next week, from October 3 to 10.

You read that right – the Italian hotspot is pulling out all the stops for their highly anticipated reopening with exciting offers, including pizza slices that are practically free. For one week only, ask and you shall receive, but if you don’t, you wont.

Along with gorgeous skyline views and a stunning terrace to make it better, the new season is also bringing a new menu, featuring an array of artisanal pizzas crafted in woodfire ovens starting from Dhs65 including classic favourites like cacio e pepe, diavola, acquasale and frutti di mare.

The new menu also has a range of desserts, including the pizza tiramusi and a variety of refreshing mocktails, like Amalfi spritz and siciliano. Head over, indulge in Dhs1 pizza and refreshing drinks by the sea to enjoy the cooler months.

If you love the pizza and want to take it home, you now have the chance to make it yourself. The popular pizza and spritz spot will be introducing pizza dough boxes that customers can bring home to replicate the magic. These ready-to-bake homemade dough kits offer all the essentials to make wood-fired-style pizza at home.

Pizza lovers – don’t miss out!

Acquasale, West Palm Beach, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Oct 3 to 10, Tel: (0) 4 666 1408, @acquasalebycucina

