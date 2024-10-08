How you can help out in Abu Dhabi and Dubai…

Following the recent developments in Lebanon, the UAE has launched a countrywide donation drive to support those amidst the deadly conflict in Lebanon. The UAE initially donated USD 100 million to Lebanon in aid.

According to The National, The International Humanitarian and Philanthropic Affairs Council on Monday announced how the UAE public can help out and donate as Lebanon suffers a worsening humanitarian crisis amid the bombardment from Israel.

There will be two donation events in Abu Dhabi and Dubai this weekend. The public can donate money to the campaign through banks associated with Emirates Red Crescent or via the Emirates Red Crescent website and app.

The campaign plans to collect donations from the public. A humanitarian relief package collection and packing campaign will be held at the specified times and designated locations as follows:

On Saturday, October 12 from 9am to 1pm the Dubai Exhibition Centre at Expo City will host packing and collection events. In the capital, on Sunday, October 13 from 9am to 1pm, Abu Dhabi Cruise Terminal, Abu Dhabi Ports (Terminal 1.)

You can donate clothes, blankets, canned food, powdered milk, hygiene products, and new medicine.

The initiative is being organised with the Emirates Foundation’s Volunteers Platform and other volunteer groups in the capital and Dubai. There is a large number of volunteers expected to turn out in support.

Other ways the UAE has made donation to Lebanon

#رئيس_الدولة يوجه بتسيير 6 رحلات جوية إضافية لنقل المساعدات الإنسانية إلى الشعب اللبناني الشقيق #فيديو_وام https://t.co/sZeqK9BpF4 pic.twitter.com/VIBT3EAdPS — وكالة أنباء الإمارات (@wamnews) October 7, 2024

On September 30, after the first attack on Lebanon – His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, President of the UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, directed the provision of USD 100 million in urgent relief packages to the people of Lebanon.

HH Sheikh Mohamed has now also directed USD30 million in aid for displaced Lebanese people in Syria. More than 200,000 Lebanese have fled across the border amid Israeli air strikes, the UN said. The UAE has also sent six planes with 205 tonnes of aid to assist civilians.

Images: WAM and Unsplash