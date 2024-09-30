The relief for the people comes at an urgent time…

According to the Emirates New Agency wam, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, President of the UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, has directed the provision of USD 100 million in urgent relief packages to the people of Lebanon.

The donation of relief packages comes as part of the UAE’s continuous support for the people of Lebanon during its current challenges and underscores the UAE’s unwavering commitment to helping the Lebanese people.

The attacks in part of the Isreal-Gaza war began in Lebanon on September 27, 2024, and since then there have already been over 1,000 casualties, with countless injured and even more civilians displaced.

On September 27, Imran Riza, the UN’s top aid official in Lebanon released a statement saying “We are witnessing the deadliest period in Lebanon in a generation and many expressed their fear that this is just the beginning.”

Since October 9, 2023, when Israel declared war on Palestine, the Middle East has experienced increasing unrest due to the conflict, and in further support of humanitarian aid, the UAE also donated over Dhs73 million in aid to the people of Palestine.

Images: wam