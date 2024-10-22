Sponsored: Bohemia reopens for the new season with a luxe makeover…

Listen up, party people: FIVE Palm Jumeirah’s Bohemia Beach Club is back, and this time it’s bigger, bolder, and more luxurious than ever. Relaunching as a standalone venue, Bohemia seamlessly blends laid-back bohemian vibes with beachfront opulence, making it the ultimate day-to-night destination for those looking to elevate their beach experience.

With ultra-luxe sun loungers, an infinity glass pool, and breathtaking panoramic views of Dubai’s iconic skyline, Bohemia offers a chic escape like no other. Guests can indulge in a Mediterranean-inspired menu paired with handcrafted cocktails, expertly curated to bring fresh, vibrant flavours to your daycation.

As the sun sets, Bohemia turns up the heat with world-class DJs every weekend, transforming the beach club into a lively, electrifying party. Whether you’re lounging poolside during the day or dancing the night away, Bohemia delivers a glamorous and unforgettable beachside experience.

How to book

For those looking to make a splash, Bohemia offers redeemable beach access starting at Dhs200 on weekdays and Dhs300 on weekends, with luxurious sofa seating options for a more private experience priced at Dhs1,000 on weekdays and Dhs2,000 on weekends.

Bohemia, FIVE Palm Jumeirah, Dubai. General access from Dhs200 (Mon-Thu) and Dhs300 (Fri-Sun), fully redeemable. Tel: (0)4 455 9989, @bohemiabyfive

Images: Provided