Kyma Beach, everyone’s favourite Greek hotspot and beach club onthe picturesque Palm West Beach, is set to kick off its signature monthly DJ event, AWAKEN, on Saturday, October 19th. This season’s inaugural event promises an unforgettable day of music and connection, featuring the renowned DJ duo Peace Control and the talented Auguste.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kyma Beach Dubai (@kymabeachdubai)

The party begins at 11am , inviting guests to immerse themselves in a vibrant atmosphere as the beats carry on until sunset. Party-goers can look forward to electrifying performances not only from Peace Control and Auguste but also from Kyma’s resident DJs Benda Haloy, Rhum G, and A.Kala, who will keep the energy alive throughout the day.

AWAKEN is more than just a party—it’s a celebration of life and rhythm, set against the stunning backdrop of the Arabian Gulf. Remember – there’s a strict 21+ age policy. Guests are encouraged to gather their friends and dance away the day in this idyllic seaside setting.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Peace Control (@peacecontrol)

Whether you’re a local or visiting, this is the perfect occasion to soak up the sun, enjoy top-tier music, and create lasting memories. The event offers you a chance to connect with your tribe while enjoying Kyma’s delicious Greek cuisine and refreshing drinks.

Don’t miss out on this sensational event! For reservations, call +971 4 666 5999 or email book@kymabeach.ae. You can also find more details and make bookings through the Kyma Beach website.

Kyma Beach, Opposite Hotel Fairmont The Palm, Palm West, Sat, Oct 19, 11am onwards, Tel: (0) 4 666 5999, @kymabeachdubai

Images: Supplied