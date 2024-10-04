Whether it takes nuggets of brilliance, or just good ol’ luck…

While Abu Dhabi welcomed some absolute legends including LeBron James and Steph Curry during the USA Basketball Showcase in July, basketball action returns to the Etihad Arena tonight, with doors opening at 6.30pm for the first of two games between 18-time champions Boston Celtics and the Denver Nuggets for the NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2024 presented by ADQ.

What’s On at the Etihad Arena?

While last year’s games between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Dallas Mavericks were pure box office, this year’s pre-season contests promise serious star power.

Going over the Celtics’ roster, you can expect 5-time NBA All-Star Jayson Tatum, 3-time NBA All-Star Jaylen Brown, 2021 NBA champion Jrue Holiday and 2018 NBA All-Star Kristaps Porziņģis to take to the court. Holiday participated in the inaugural NBA Abu Dhabi Games in 2022 as a member of the Milwaukee Bucks, and returns this weekend to UAE capital in green and white, powering the 18-time champs’ quest for a win or two before the season kicks into gear.

The Nuggets’ line-up also promises to dazzle, with two-time Kia NBA MVP and six-time NBA All-Star Nikola Jokić, Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon expected to lace up their pumped-up kicks and get the Abu Dhabi crowd on their feet.

For the fans…

NBA Fan Appreciation Day

NBA Fan Appreciation Day will begin at 4.30pm this Friday October 5, celebrating basketball with fan entertainment featuring Boston Celtics and Denver Nuggets players, including a skills challenge and three-point contest, team mascot appearances, a slam dunk contest featuring professional dunkers, musical acts and more.

Brazilian football sensation Roberto Carlos, World Cup-winning Spaniard Iker Casillas, Portuguese legend Luís Figo, and megastars Ronaldinho, Thierry Henry and Gerard Piqué will compete in a 3 vs. 3 contest, bringing the thrills to the capital and raising the fan fever to unprecedented heights.

NBA District

At NBA District, that will run all the way until Sunday at Manarat Al Saadiyat, you’ll be able to meet NBA legends, participate in basketball activities on a full-size NBA court, engage in pop-up activations, get a picture with the Larry O’Brien Trophy and snag limited-edition NBA merchandise. You can also check out a special jersey wall showcasing all 30 team jerseys, an NBA branded retro arcade, and get a free fade or cut at NBA ID barbershop so you can look great for your pictures. The interactive fan event welcomed 10,000 fans in its past two editions.

Set to bring a sell-out crowd of 18,000 to its feet at the Etihad Arena and airing in over 200 countries around the world, the NBA Abu Dhabi 2024 Games presented by ADQ is all set to thrill this weekend.

Get your tickets now. See you there…

NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2024 presented by ADQ, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, October 4 and 6, from Dhs345. @etihadarena