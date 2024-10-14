This tune is going to be stuck in our heads all day…

We’re pretty sure if you’re scrolling through Instagram, you would have come across a post by Victor de Martrin. His name may not sound familiar, but it is really hard to skip past his videos.

de Martin is the video creator and 3D entertainer behind the mesmerising marble music. In the past, he’s recreated popular tunes such as Mission Impossible, Pink Panther and even The Four Seasons by Vilvaldi using marbles (and xylophones).

And now, Victor de Martrin has teamed up with Emirates Airlines to recreate the iconic Emirates boarding music.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emirates (@emirates)

Anyone, whether they have travelled by one of the world’s best airlines or not, can recognise the iconic tune.

The video follows the marbles against a blue sky background with fluffy clouds, as it hits xylophone piece after xylophone piece. We hear the sounds of an aircraft passing and the ‘ding dong’ sound we all know too well from the aircraft.

The marble passes through a model of the Emirates’s Premium Economy before making its way through to Business Class and the Emirates First Class fully enclosed private suite. The marble even shows off a model of the A380 onboard lounge dropping right through the bar area before the video loops back to the start.

The Emirates boarding tune was composed by Los Angeles-based film composer Christian Saglie in 2012. It is now used across Emirates Airline’s ads, corporate videos and live events.

Here’s what the original sounds like

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

We’re honestly a fan of both, the original and the ‘marble-ous’ tune created by de Martrin.

The video has so far been played over a million times and was only uploaded earlier this week. We’re sure it will be one of de Martrin’s most popular videos.

@emirates | @victordemartrin

Shots: Stills