It will see Dhs272 billion spent on continuing to make Dubai the greatest city in the world to live, work and invest…

H.H Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Vice President of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai has approved the largest budget in the history of Dubai for the next three years.

Announced today, Tuesday October 29, the Government of Dubai’s General Budget Cycle for the fiscal years 2025 to 2027 will see a total expenditure of Dhs272 billion and a total revenue of Dhs302 billion. Confirmed by Dubai Media Office as the largest budget in the emirate’s history, it aligns with Dubai’s ambitions to promote sustainable economic growth, enhance community well-being, and solidify Dubai’s reputation as a land of opportunity and innovation.

What will the money be spent on?

In 2025, estimated expenditures are Dhs86.26 billion, with revenues projected at AED97.66 billion. The budget will be focused on improving quality of life for residents in key sectors like health, education, culture and infrastructure. It will continue to work towards the goals of Dubai Plan 2030, the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, and the Quality-of-Life Strategy 2033.

The budget also includes a general reserve of Dhs5 billion in revenues, underscoring the emirate’s commitment to stimulating the overall economy.

From the 2025 budget, 30 per cent will be assigned to the social development sector, which includes health, education, scientific research and support for needy families, women and children. It will see additional investment in youth and sports, and care for the elderly, retirees, and people of determination.

A further 18 per cent off the 2025 budget will be released to the support and development of the security, justice, and safety sector, a sector described by Dubai Media Office as ‘one of the most critical in the emirate.’

The infrastructure and related construction projects will be assigned 46 per cent of the total government spending. These projects encompass roads, tunnels, bridges, transportation systems, sewage stations, parks, renewable energy facilities, and the rainwater drainage network development plan. This also includes the recently announced Al Maktoum Airport development, and sustainable transportation strategies in Dubai.

Then 6 per cent will be spent on public services, aimed at enhancing performance and cultivating a culture of excellence and innovation.

Driving a digital-first Dubai

The three-year budget cycle for 2025-2027 has been designed to also support Dubai’s digitalisation strategy, aligning with the recently announced Dubai Cashless Strategy.

By 2026, Dubai aims to achieve 90 per cent cashless transactions in both public and private sectors, as the city looks to stay at the forefront of digital tech.

Lead image: Getty