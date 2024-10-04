A defining milestone for Expo City Dubai…

On November 27, 2013, Dubai announced it won the bid to host the 2020 World Expo. Over the eleven years, besides Expo 2020 Dubai, Expo City Dubai has also hosted COP28 in 2023 – another global event. But that’s not the end of the road for Expo City Dubai. In fact, it’s just the beginning as HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai has approved new plans for Expo City Dubai – one which will make it a key factor in the emirate’s progress across various sectors and will help in achieving the goals of the 2040 Urban Master Plan and Dubai Economic Agenda D33 which aims to see Dubai double the size of its economy by 2033.

Here’s what we know

Major moves and expansions

As Expo City Dubai develops into a global centre for businesses, investors, homeowners and visitors, it will be home to more than 35,000 residents and 40,000 professionals.

The masterplan includes plans for the new global headquarters for DP World – one of the UAE’s flagship organisations, and a 10 billion dirham expansion for the Dubai Exhibition Centre (DEC). The shift will link it more closely to Dubai’s Logistics Corridor.

Additionally, the new exhibition centre ‘is set to triple the sector’s economic contribution, further solidifying Dubai’s status as a leading international hub for business and innovation’ according to His Excellency Helal Saeed Almarri, Director General of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), and Director General of Dubai World Trade Centre Authority.

Pair this with its close proximity to the expanding Al Maktoum International Airport, His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Expo City Dubai Authority stated that Expo City will offer unrivalled opportunities for businesses, investors, people and events.

Five new districts

As part of the expansion plans, the Dubai Media Office has shared the introduction of ‘five districts designed as an efficient grid system featuring a smart transportation system and a network of green and blue spaces.’

To the north of the city, Expo Hills will offer a low-density residential community, while Expo Fields to the south will be home to a school, sports fields, open performance areas and more. Expo Business will provide a campus-like environment which will attract the most innovative and entrepreneurial businesses such as the Emirates Group’s Ebdaa aviation innovation hub. Expo Downtown will be home to Terra Tower – a hospitality and office tower, which is set to be the tallest at Expo City. Expo Forest will link Expo Valley to Expo City and will offer social amenities, educational spaces and recreation areas embedded in a natural environment.

The master plan will follow a phased development and will adapt itself if needed to the evolving needs of the future.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, said, “Dubai never ceases to evolve, launching major projects and unique initiatives that consolidate its status as a leader across sectors. As Dubai continues to transform, we remain committed to fostering innovation and empowering talent, ensuring our city leads by example in shaping a prosperous, sustainable future.”

Speaking on the upcoming chapter, Her Excellency Reem Al Hashimy, UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation and CEO of Expo City Dubai Authority, said, “The new master plan signals a defining milestone for Expo City Dubai. We are witnessing the transformation of Expo City into the new, vibrant centre of Dubai, a destination that welcomes all those who believe in our mission to create a better future for humanity and the planet.”

