Prepare for a Halloween season filled with festive fun, mouth-watering brunches, and spine-tingling soirées at the stunning Address Beach Resort. With breathtaking views of the Arabian Gulf and a host of Halloween-themed delights, there’s a little something for everyone in the family to enjoy on November 2.

Family Halloween Brunch at The Restaurant

Kick off your Halloween festivities at The Restaurant’s Family Halloween Brunch, where both kids and adults can delight in the ultimate spooky celebration! From live music to an array of delicious international dishes, the brunch promises fun with a Halloween twist. Kids can dress up for the costume contest, dive into face painting, crafts, and more, with thrilling prizes up for grabs like gingerbread-making classes and exclusive pool access.

When: November 2, 1pm to 4pm

Price: Dhs370 (soft drinks), Dhs470 (house beverages), Dhs570 (bubbly); Dhs185 for kids 6-12; kids below 6 eat free

Rio De Beirut Brunch at Li’Brasil

Celebrate in style at Li’Brasil’s special Halloween brunch edition! Embrace the spooky vibe with your best costume for a chance to win incredible prizes, like a private cabana experience and dining vouchers. The evening promises a menu filled with tantalizing, Halloween-themed flavors for a festive night.

When: November 2, 5pm to 8pm or 8.30pm to 11.30pm

Price: Dhs590 (bubbly), Dhs490 (house beverages), Dhs390 (soft drinks); After Brunch package Dhs150 for an additional hour of free-flow drinks

Hallow Screams at ZETA Seventy Seven

Soar to Level 77 at ZETA Seventy Seven for a Halloween night with unmatched views and unlimited drinks! With an Asian-fusion seafood-inspired menu and views of the Palm Jumeirah, guests will enjoy a stunning evening, complete with a special unlimited drinks package.

When: November 2, 8pm to midnight

Price: Dhs277 per person

For more details and bookings, contact Tel:(0) 4 879 8866 or dineatbeachresort@addresshotels.com

