The two-day music festival will also bring Fat Joe, Ja Rule, Iyaz and Sean Kingston to the city…

Get ready to grove: Sundance music festival is headed to Dubai for a two-day extravaganza at Soul Beach. Taking over JA The Resort’s boho-chic beach club on Saturday November 30 and Sunday December 1, Sundance will feature headline sets from R&B superstar Jason Derulo and Good Feeling hitmaker Flo Rida, as well as Fat Joe, Ja Rule, Sean Kingston and Iyaz.

Brought to the region by The Rhino Group and Braga Conceptz, the first day of Sundance at JA The Resort will see Flo Rida bring his hits like Round Round, Whistle and Low to the shores of Jebel Ali. He’ll be supported by Fat Joe and Ja Rule, as well as local talent DJ Bliss, who will MC both days.

Up on Sunday, Dubai regular and the man responsible for some sensational R&B hits during the last 15 years, Jason Derulo will close out the show in spectacular fashion. Expect a dazzling production and some of his biggest tracks, like Swalla, Take You Dancing, Savage Love, Ridin’ Solo, Whatcha Say, In My Head and many more. Once again, the bill for Sunday is a big line-up, with Derulo joined on stage by Sean Kingston, Iyaz, and Yumi.

Tickets are priced at Dhs349 for general admission for a single day, or Dhs549 if you want the two-day pass (general admission). Fan zone standing passes start from Dhs699 for a single day, while VIP standing tickets start from Dhs999. On both days, doors will open from 5pm. Tickets are available via platinumlist.net.

Festivals to come at Soul Beach

Soul Beach is bringing some big names to the city this season, with huge festivals and DJ shows taking over the shores of Jebel Ali. Also coming this November will be the welcome return of Defected Dubai on November 9 and 10. November 9 will see festival goers having a blast by the beach, while November 10 will take place poolside. The line-up features huge DJs like Gorgon City, Folamour, Eats Everything, Sam Divine, and more. Tickets start from Dhs250.

Sundance Festival, Soul Beach, JA The Resort, November 30 and December 1, from Dhs349. @conceptzbraga

Images: Getty