The 2024 installment of the annual DP World Tour Championships is set to take place from November 14 to 17, and several of the biggest names in the world of golf are set to make an appearance. Taking place at the Jumeirah Golf Estates, the 2024 Race to Dubai is set for a thrilling conclusion as the best will go head to head on the course.

Reigning Race to Dubai champion Rory McIlroy and his fellow Ryder Cup star and 2017 European Number One Tommy Fleetwood have already been confirmed for the final Rolex Series event of the season and will be joined by a recognisable few others.

Billy Horschel, who recently won his second BMW PGA Championship title, will be joined on the world-renowned Earth Course by Major Champions Shane Lowry, Justin Rose and Adam Scott and fellow Rolex Series winner Robert MacIntyre, who won the Genesis Scottish Open in July.

The Championship Chalet, situated on the 18th green, offers an exclusive vantage point to observe the exciting conclusion of each round, while The Earth Lounge, overlooking the 16th green, is great for a comfortable and relaxed setting to join the action.

Free general admission tickets are available at dpwtc.com but fans are advised to purchase their weekend tickets well in advance to beat the anticipated record weekend crowds of 2023. Ticket+ and Premium Experience options also available here, with guaranteed access to the shaded viewing platform at The Greatest Bar on Earth at the 17th hole.

To explore all ticket options, visit dpwtc.com.

DP World Tour Championship, Jumeirah Golf Estates, Nov 14 to 17, general admission tickets for free, @dpworldtour

